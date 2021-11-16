ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wounded deer runs into Louisiana hospital, up escalator, video shows

By Allison Bruhl, Nexstar Media Wire, Trinity Velazquez
BATON ROUGE, La. ( WVLA ) – An injured deer that ran into a Louisiana hospital on Monday has been euthanized, wildlife officials have confirmed.

The deer entered through the main entryway of Our Lady of the Lake medical center in Baton Rouge just after 2 p.m. The animal then climbed an escalator to the second floor where it ran into a wall.

Prior to entering the hospital, the deer was reportedly seen with blood coming out of its mouth on a nearby roadway in the city’s health district, apparently after being hit by a car.

Our Lady of the Lake released closed-circuit footage of the incident to Facebook on Monday evening.

State Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Jim LaCour said the hospital’s staff kept the deer calm until members from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries arrived.

“The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department responded promptly helping to remove the animal,” said officials with Our Lady of the Lake. “Patient care has not been interrupted and the area is being thoroughly sanitized. While most unusual in any busy regional medical center, we assume the deer may have wandered in from nearby Ward’s Creek.”

The deer was sedated and was brought back to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters to be examined. Results revealed major injuries to the animal “and was therefore euthanized,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The deer was determined to be a doe of about 4 and a half. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries also collected biological samples for further testing.

