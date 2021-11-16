ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Listen: Peter King believes Patriots are a top-five NFL team

By Ryan Hannable
 6 days ago

NBC Sports' Peter King is all-in on the Patriots.

“This is not flukey at all," he said Tuesday on Gresh & Keefe. "This is a really, really good team — a top-five team in the NFL right now.”

The Patriots have won four straight games, outscoring their opponents by a combined 100 points in those contests, and are now 6-4 on the year.

With that being said, the AFC is still extremely bunched together and it could go in any direction.

“It’s absolutely wide open," King said. "I think right now, if you put Tennessee, Buffalo and New England in a hat, maybe Baltimore, and you shook it up and you picked one, I think anyone would be a logical best team right now. Again, that’s why they play the games. That’s why there’s eight weeks and for more teams, seven games left, or however it works out.

"I think the one thing we don’t know about the AFC right now is whether the Kansas City Chiefs can get back to being a middle of the road defensive team that has solved its offensive problems. If so, they can beat anybody any game too. This is going to be such a fun last two months because I have absolutely no idea who is going to be left standing at the end of the AFC race.”

Boston, MA
