Ratings Are In on the Adele Special

UPDATE: CBS’ Adele One Night Only concert special has reached another milestone. In Live+3, the concert special drew 11.7 million viewers, +1.3 million from Live+same day, surpassing viewership for the 2021 Oscars. It delivered the largest audience for an entertainment special since CBS’ Oprah With Meghan & Harry, Oprah Winfrey’s primetime interview with the Duke and Duchess, which drew 21.2 million viewers on March 7. PREVIOUS NOV. 15: CBS’ Adele One Night Only special earned more than 9 million viewers Sunday in primetime, drawing a 1.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 9.60 million viewers. Updated numbers have the special...

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO