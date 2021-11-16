ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ratings Are In on the Adele Special

kfrxfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe numbers are in for the Adele special that aired on Sunday night. Adele’s One Night Only special with...

www.kfrxfm.com

Comments / 31

eh no thanks
4d ago

That racist shouldn't be near white people. She should depend solely on blacks..I'm betting if she counted on only blacks from the beginning, there would be NO Oprah.

Reply(1)
10
Gail Reddy
4d ago

Didn’t watch, cause I can’t stand Oprah for one minute. Like Adele, but just couldn’t watch.

Reply(1)
17
Mica Booe
4d ago

wish there was more actual concert and less oprah....

Reply(1)
19
