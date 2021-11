DaVinci Resolve is the world’s first solution that combines professional offline and online editing, color correction, audio post production and now visual effects all in one software tool. You get unlimited creative flexibility because DaVinci Resolve makes it easy for individual artists to explore different toolsets. It also lets you collaborate and bring people with different creative talents together. With a single click, you can instantly move between editing, color, effects, and audio. Plus, you never have to export or translate files between separate software tools because, with DaVinci Resolve, everything is in the same software application.

