Dwayne Johnson Says He Wants To Be The Next James Bond

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne Johnson isn’t giving up on the possibility of him becoming the next James Bond. During a recent Q&A with Esquire,...

ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
CinemaBlend

Dwayne Johnson’s The Latest Actor To Throw His Hat In The Ring For James Bond After Sharing Family Connection

Now that Daniel Craig is officially done as James Bond, all eyes are on the discussion of who will pick up the mantle now that he has ended his tenure. There are several names that have been suggested as in the running, but now a new fighter approaches. Dwayne Johnson says he’s ready to be James Bond, and he has the bona fides to support his claim. He actually has James Bond movies in his blood.
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Inside the Magic

Dwayne Johnson Has “Gotta Be Bond,” Determined to Replace Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig (Knives Out, The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) just ended his run as legendary spy James Bond after 15 years and five films — Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), and No Time to Die (2021) — and now the hunt is on for the next actor who will portray 007.
The Dad

The Rock Wants To Be the Next James Bond, Cites Family Ties to Franchise

The Rock was promoting his latest movie, Red Notice, in an interview with Esquire, when he threw his enormous hat in the ring. Johnson revealed he’d love to be the next Bond, and mentioned his grandfather was actually a Bond villain (many Bonds ago). The grand-Rock was in You Only Live Twice with what some say was the best bond, the late Sean Connery.
Fox News

Dwayne Johnson shares James Bond aspirations after grandfather played villain in 1967

Dwayne Johnson has his eyes on a new role. The 49-year-old star is known as one of the hardest working actors in Hollywood, generally appearing in a number of high-profile movies each year, including in famous franchises like "The Fast and the Furious" and "Jumanji." Not to mention, he's made a name for himself in television as well with "Ballers" and "Young Rock."
#Q A
Inside the Magic

Dwayne Johnson’s Double Becomes Stuntperson of the Year

Check this out! We all know Dwayne Johnson (AKA “The Rock:), right? The former professional wrestler turned actor and now dubbed one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. His beloved personality (and yes, let’s be honest – good looks) has people even questioning if Johnson should join the 2024 United States Presidential election. While “The Rock” may be the center of attention most of the time, his double is stepping into the spotlight as stuntperson of the year!
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
Us Weekly

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki and Son Angelo Attend ‘One Night Only’ Concert Special Taping

Biggest fans! Adele’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, were in attendance during her CBS special taping earlier this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The “Easy on Me” singer, 33, performed songs off her upcoming record, 30, on Sunday, October 24, at the Griffith Observatory as part of her Adele One Night Only special set to air on the network next month.
