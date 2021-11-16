ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

European Blockchain Convention: Over 2500 people are set to attend Europe’s most influential blockchain & crypto event in 2021

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEBC to host a huge online event with 4 days of livestreamed content and over 120 world-class speakers. The congress, which will be held online on 13-16 December, will provide access to an AIpowered networking platform to facilitate virtual 1:1 meetings between the 2.500 attendees. An exceptional line-up of...

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

As crypto unicorns multiply, the US stands out as ground zero for blockchain winners

The result of the run-up in capital availability has led to, as in many other venture markets, larger and more rapid-fire rounds — and more unicorns. While the now-dated unicorn valuation threshold of $1 billion is losing some of its salience in a market where there are hundreds of unicorns globally, inside a single niche the metric can still prove useful. The crypto market is one such place.
STOCKS
aithority.com

Lugano NFT Week: Lugano Is Becoming A Blockchain & Crypto-Friendly City.

From 15-21 November Lugano Living Lab, the digital innovation laboratory of the City of Lugano, promotes an unprecedented exhibition that explores the fascinating world of NFT and Crypto Art with an exhibition, events and dedicated workshops. An unmissable opportunity to look into this new sector of digital art, discover protagonists, languages, application fields and try to understand it better.
DESIGN
Augusta Free Press

Stellar’s blockchain and its utilization in the cryptocurrency

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Apart from Bitcoin, there has come so much other cryptographic money in the digital world that is tested to be more trustworthy for investors. Stellar is one such cryptocurrency that is on the list to have given better results. This cryptocurrency might offer a fascinating opportunity for merchants expecting to make wider choices than BTC. According to its use, stellar gives freedom to the brokers that have exhausted and need to take a stab at something different. By sharing numerous similarities with the other cryptocurrency, which is ripple, stellar as well as a digital currency that is an open mechanism. Jed McCaleb” has also helped to develop ripple. All investors are quite familiar with this concept that Ripple primarily is an instalment network that strives to make transfers more convenient and quickly without much of a headache to others involved in the olden banking system. Not only this, but it has also made the process a lot cheaper.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Blockchain#Ebc#Congress#Algorand Foundation#The Bitcoin Standard#Bitstamp#Bank Of Israel#Bank Santander#Coty De Monteverde#Circle#Distrikt#Consensys Health#Hyperledger#European Parliament#Cbdcs#Cb Insights#Vc
bitcoin.com

Blockchain Industry to Surpass $67 Billion by 2027: Fintech Report Names 2021's Most Influential Blockchain Companies

Financial technology (fintech) has exploded during the last two years and cryptocurrency and blockchain firms have bolstered the billion-dollar industry. A recently published study by Utility Bidder indicates that the industry is predicted to surpass $382 billion by 2027. Moreover, fintech firms that are blockchain-specific are projected to be worth over $67.4 billion by 2027. The recent study also highlights that Kraken is the most influential blockchain company of 2021.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Why Crypto Miner Riot Blockchain Plunged 16.5% Today

In this bull market, any earnings report that doesn't deliver a significant earnings beat accompanied by a guidance raise is being viewed negatively by investors. On Monday, investors bid up shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) in anticipation of an optimistic scenario. However, the third-quarter results it released after the market close left much to be desired. Accordingly, on Tuesday, Riot Blockchain stock dropped by as much as 16.5% in morning trading.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Adapt or die: Venture capital vs. crypto, blockchain, DAOs and Web 3.0

We have seen a steep adoption of crypto-based systems this year, including decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) such as digital art, crypto-centric gaming, and increased adoption of cryptocurrencies as investment and payment tools. One of the more recent developments is the emergence of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). DAOs...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
Place
Europe
cryptopotato.com

Twitter Announces a Team To Focus on Crypto, Dapps, NFTs and Blockchain Technology

Twitter will have a blockchain-centric unit focused on working with crypto, Dapps, NFTs and other decentralized techonologies. Twitter, the darling social network of all crypto enthusiasts, is determined to boost the decentralized technology industry and has created a dedicated crypto team focused on developing solutions for crypto, dapps, and DeFi.
INTERNET
aithority.com

DCS 2021 and Blockchain World Set to Shine Spotlight on the Empowered Women of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency

InvestorWire – With blockchain and cryptocurrency gaining massive traction across the globe, the male-dominated nature of the industry is coming into sharp focus. Markets Insider, for example, recently reported that just 15% of bitcoin traders are women – pointing to a massive gender imbalance in the world of cryptocurrency. Nevertheless,...
MARKETS
aithority.com

France Fintech And Binance Announce Creation Of EUR100 Million Crypto And Blockchain Initiative In France

New initiative to significantly contribute toward making France and Europe the leading global player in blockchain and crypto industry. France FinTech, a leading non-profit association whose mission is to promote FinTech excellence in France, and Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of a EUR100 Million initiative to support the development of the French and European blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem.
EDUCATION
Benzinga

A New Dawn as DOEX Sets out to Become the First DEX on the Cardano Blockchain

For the past few years, the Cardano blockchain has been one of the top-performing blockchains. However, the blockchain network hasn’t had a native Decentralized Exchange (DEX) until now. Now, a new dawn begins for the Cardano blockchain as the DOEX team is launching the first decentralized exchange on the blockchain before the end of 2021.
MARKETS
Vice

Investors Are Making NFTs of the Blockchain, on the Blockchain

We’ve seen almost everything minted into an NFT at this point, except the blockchain itself. Well, MyEtherWallet (MEW) announced a new feature which will allow the mining of NFTs based on important moments in Ethereum's history. This feature, called ETH Blocks, will also allow users to mint any Etherum transactions they like as an NFT for whatever reason.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Restart Energy Innovative Technologies AG is launching the first sustainable STO on the Swiss Blockchain Platform DAURA

REIT AG is raising 7.99 MN CHF by offering digital participation certificates. Zug, Switzerland, 22nd of November 2021. Restart Energy Innovative Technologies AG (REIT) is launching the first sustainable STO on the Swiss Blockchain Platform DAURA. REIT AG is raising 7.99 MN CHF by offering digital participation certificates on the blockchain using SWISSCOM backed DAURA platform.
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Twitter dedicates a new Crypto team to focus on Blockchain and Web 3.0 development

Jack Dorsey has always endorsed the adoption of blockchain, cryptocurrency and other decentralized technologies. The company is assembling a dedicated team which will be led by blockchain engineer Tess Rinearson. This team will look after the development in the crypto space. Highlights. • Rinearson will be leading the crypto team...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Why Video Games Will Drive Mass Adoption of Blockchain and Crypto

New study: 72% of game designers would consider NFTs and blockchain elements for new games. The global video gaming industry is expected to grow 50% to $268.8 billion by 2025. New research finds that more than 70% of gaming developers would consider weaving blockchain tech, cryptos, and non-fungible token (NFT) rewards into future games. And nearly half of all developers surveyed say they're already doing it.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy