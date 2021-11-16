ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Harry Potter’ Retrospective to Feature Cast — But No J.K. Rowling

By Lesley Goldberg
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZBASX_0cyRGI6400

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone stars and filmmaker Chris Columbus are reuniting for the previously announced 20th anniversary retrospective on HBO Max . But there’s one notable omission from the list of participants: creator J.K. Rowling.

WarnerMedia on Tuesday announced that the special will feature the franchise’s central trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as well as director Columbus. They will be joined by other franchise alums including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will stream Jan. 1 on HBO Max, with a debut on linear networks TBS and Cartoon Network in the spring ahead of the theatrical debut of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon — from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

The release made no mention of Rowling when listing those participating in the retrospective. While Harry Potter remains a beloved franchise, Rowling sparked backlash from the trans community after saying that transgender individuals should be defined by their biological sex. Sources close to the project note that the retrospective will focus on the creation of the film and the central cast/team. Rowling will, however, be featured in archival footage. She will not make a new appearance in the special.

HBO Max is also making a Harry Potter quiz show in another bid to have some content tied to the Wizarding World on the platform. In January, THR exclusively reported that HBO Max was readying a live-action scripted series based on the boy wizard and his friends. Sources at the time noted the WarnerMedia-backed streamer had engaged in multiple conversations with potential writers exploring ways to bring the beloved Harry Potter property to television. While it’s news that executives at HBO Max and Warners are engaged in meetings to find a writer and pitch for a Harry Potter TV series, conversations are still in the extremely early stages and no deals with writers or talent have been made. At the time, Warners denied that any Harry Potter series were in the works.

Expanding the world of Harry Potter remains a top priority for HBO Max and Warner Bros., which, along with creator Rowling, controls rights to the property. Harry Potter is one of Warners’ most valuable pieces of IP.

The game show and retrospective are the first official TV offshoots of Rowling’s beloved Harry Potter franchise and come after WarnerMedia tapped Ascheim to oversee the Harry Potter franchise for the studio. Both the series and special are exec produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted TV and Warner Horizon. Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton will exec produce the hourlong quiz show, while Casey Patterson ( A West Wing Special , VAX Live ) will oversee the retrospective. Sources say that while Rowling is not directly involved in either production, Warners collaborated with her team on the content.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first film in the franchise, debuted in theaters on in Nov. 14, 2001, and became a global phenomenon. NBCUniversal in 2016 inked a rich seven-year rights deal with Warner Bros. Domestic TV Distribution that included U.S. broadcast, cable and streaming rights to the Wizarding World franchise. That deal, which ends in April 2025, included digital initiatives as well as theme park content and events. The pact also meant Warners execs had to make a side deal that allowed all of the Harry Potter features to briefly stream on HBO Max when the service launched last year. The films left HBO Max after three months and recently returned to NBCUniversal streamer Peacock.

JK Rowling Banned From New Harry Potter Project With Original Cast

Since the latter half of 2019, JK Rowling has been attracting the ire of celebrities, activist groups, and ardent fans of her Harry Potter novels because of her controversial opinions on transgender people and what rights they should or should not have. And as she continues to openly air her views and stands by them, WarnerMedia has quietly made the decision to not add the creator of the Wizarding World to Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the recently announced 20th-anniversary retrospective that will air on HBO Max.
J.K. Rowling Will Not Return for HBO Max’s ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,’ But Will Be In Archival Footage

According to People’s source, Rowling “will not make a personal appearance in any new content for the special.” This news comes after Rowling went under fire for a slew of anti-transgender statements made, starting in June 2020 and continuing over time. Although she denied that her views on feminism were transphobic, she penned an essay on her controversial opinions in a lengthy post shared to her website a few days after appearing to target trans people in a flurry of tweets.
Harry Potter anniversary special to reunite cast, J.K. Rowling won't attend

Twenty years after the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, cast members including Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will reunite to discuss the making of the film. A special called Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premieres Jan. 1 on HBO Max and will feature "in-depth interviews and cast conversations," Warner Media said in a statement Tuesday.
20 years later, and we’re still living in Harry Potter’s world [Retrospective]

When Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (or Philosopher’s, depending on how British you’d like to be) was released in US theaters on November 16, 2001, it was to say the least, a very big deal. The books series, already 4 books deep by this point, was selling millions of copies all over the world, and was singlehandedly credited with inspiring a new generation of readers. Kids were really excited to see this movie, and parents were excited to take them. I had only been 4 when the series started, so I missed the initial explosion and hadn’t read the books by this point, but the movie was a big deal and so I had to see it. My mom, thankfully, told me I was only allowed to see the movie if I read the book first. Thankfully again, I relented, and I suddenly became an avid book reader, breezing through all the released books in quick succession, and getting more interested in other fantasy novels in the anticipation for the next releases. Ultimately, the movie broke the record for opening weekend US grosses with 90.3 million (a number that seems small for that record now) and broke more records all over the world. In the twenty years since we’ve gotten 7 more movies, all massive hits, plus two (slightly less beloved) spinoffs. There are toys, costumes, amusements parks, and apparently a tv show in the works. It started a YA boom that led to other generation defining franchises like Twilight, Hunger Games, and a ton of very expensive attempts that never took off (everyone remember the final Divergent film that was going to be shunted to TV and then just… never happened?) The books were hits, sure, but it stands to reason that none of that would have happened if this movie didn’t work. And for the most part, it did.
Everything the ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Has Said About a Potential Reboot

As Albus Dumbledore said, it does not do well to dwell on dreams, but that hasn’t stopped Harry Potter fans from praying for a movie reboot. Since the eight-movie series wrapped up in July 2011, speculation about a future relaunch of the beloved films has never really stopped. It also seemed like fans might get their wish in January 2021 when reports circulated that HBO Max was developing a live-action TV series based on the books by J.K. Rowling, but the network later denied that any such project was in the works.
Original ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Is Officially Reuniting

When Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter film franchise officially ended with Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011), fans mourned the last outing for Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), who had been together since Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone (2001).
20 years later, 'Harry Potter' stars reunite for HBO Max special, without J.K. Rowling

Although they’re all grown up now, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson are returning to Hogwarts for a special occasion. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first “Harry Potter” film, the actors who were immortalized as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger are going back to school for an HBO Max special.
Harry Potter anniversary special: Release date, how to watch, JK Rowling and everything to know

In what's sure to be a spellbinding reunion, cast members from all eight Harry Potter films will gather to recount the making of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 20 years after its theatrical release. Called Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the special will feature "in-depth interviews and cast conversations" about one of the most beloved pop culture franchises, according to Warner Media.
