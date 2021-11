Phil Mickelson had a bit of a rough go in last week's PGA Tour Champions event. It wouldn't have been all that bad if the ninth hole at The Country Club of Virginia didn't exist, but it does, and Lefty made a pair of quadruple-bogey 9s en route to a T-47 finish, by far his worst showing in five events on the senior circuit. (He's won three of them, of course).

GOLF ・ 28 DAYS AGO