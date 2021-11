There have been plenty of hardships that Twitch streamers have had to deal with that they didn't deserve, and Pokimane is no exception. As one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, she's shown off the insane amount of people she's had to ban. In the past, she's also called out creepy viewers and read some of the most toxic messages she's ever received in an effort to get people to realize just how bad messages can sound. Now, Pokimane brought attention to another viewer on-stream because of "obsessive" behavior that simply needed to stop.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 11 HOURS AGO