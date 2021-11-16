Justin Bieber has announced new global tour dates

We know that we should not be paying this much attention to the food choices of our favorite celebrities. There’s just something about learning these types of things, though. It makes them so much more….human. It’s nice to know that so many of them are going to the same fast-food joints that we frequent. From the looks of it, even Justin Bieber is not immune to these sorts of cravings.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO