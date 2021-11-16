REBROADCAST: Adam Gopnik

Adam Pendleton’s Who Is Queen? bristles with colossal unrest. Covering the Museum of Modern Art’s (MoMA) central atrium, the installation’s towering presence is buttressed by a five-story black scaffold, a skeleton-like container that enshrines a bricolage of two-dimensional works on silkscreen as well as wooden sculptural works. The centerpiece of the installation is a dialogue between two films: “Notes on the Robert E. Lee Monument Richmond, VA (figure)” (2021) and “Film Notes on Resurrection City” (2021). A third film, “So We Moved: A Portrait of Jack Halberstam” (2021), intermittently intervenes in the narrative, screening daily at 12:30 and 4:30pm. Cast in a crisp, theatrical white light, Pendleton’s installation transforms the atrium into a stage for riotous unfolding of a total work of art; a tempestuous assemblage of film, sculpture, and sound that immerses visitors in the unstable throes of protest and struggle.
