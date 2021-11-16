ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REBROADCAST: Adam Gopnik

By Sage Van Wing
opb.org
 6 days ago

Your browser does not support the audio element. We listen back to a 2016 conversation with the New Yorker writer...

www.opb.org

opb.org

‘Seek You’ delves into American loneliness

Your browser does not support the audio element. Author and illustrator Kristin Radtke started working on a book about loneliness in 2016, four years before a global pandemic made the topic even more pressing and personal for all of us. “Seek You: A Journey Through American Loneliness” weaves together personal stories, scientific studies and reflections on our relationship with technology over time. Radtke joined us for a conversation at the 2021 Portland Book Festival.
PORTLAND, OR
TMZ.com

Wisconsin Parade Person of Interest Is Local Rapper, Used SUV in Music Video

11:11 AM PT -- Cops just announced Brooks Jr. faces 5 counts of first degree intentional homicide. 10:11 AM PT -- TMZ has confirmed the person of interest as Darrell Brooks Jr. A law enforcement source tells us Brooks was fleeing another incident when he barreled through the parade. We're told there will be an investigation into how the parade route was secured and where those failures took place.
WISCONSIN STATE
Person
Adam Gopnik
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tourist’s ‘blasphemous’ approach to eating croissant enrages French

An Instagram influencer shocked followers by posting a video she claimed showed how to eat a croissant “like a Parisian”.In the video, Carolin Lauffenberger, who is based in Berlin, dips the tip of the pastry into the foam of a cappuccino before eating it, hashtagging the post #howtobeparisian and #parisguru.The video swiftly garnered 97,623 likes and counting.But when Parisian blog @ParisSnobiety reposted the video - captioned “How do you eat your croissant?” - Paris fans were divided.“Please don’t do that,” commented user @_julialiliana_, racking up 126 likes in agreement.She then followed up to say, “I once saw an American do...
FOOD & DRINKS
TVShowsAce

What Does Nathan Bates Do For A Living?

What does Bringing Up Bates star Nathan Bates do for a living? Bates family fans are wondering how he and his new wife, Esther Keyes, were able to go on a two-week-long honeymoon after tying the knot in October. On social media, since Nathan and Esther got married, they have...
TV & VIDEOS
#New Yorker
Hello Magazine

Adam Mosseri

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri signalled a change in social media use when he pledged his commitment to lead the fight against online bullying. In 2019, the app, which for years had used artificial intelligence to detect bullying and other types of harmful content, rolled out a new feature to make people literally stop and think twice.
INTERNET
kkfi.org

Sorry, Wrong Number (from Suspense) [Rebroadcast]

(This is a rebroadcast of Suspense radio series “Sorry, Wrong Number” which originally aired on KCART on 3/5/21.) A bedridden woman listens in on a crossed-wire call, only to get drawn into a mystery deeper than she could have possibly expected. “Sorry, Wrong Number,” is a fun, twist-filled yarn that Orson Welles once referred to as ‘the greatest radio script ever written.’
TV & VIDEOS
Rochester Business Journal

WROC-TV and Adam Chodak

The New York chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announces that WROC-TV has won two 2021 Emmy Awards: one for Best Evening Newscast for “News 8 at 6 p.m.” and one for Best Talent in the commentary/editorial category for News 8 Anchor and Managing Editor Adam Chodak. The information in the People ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
quicksie983.com

Best of This Week // Adam in the Afternoon

What a jam packed week . . . heart warming stories, veterans tributes and the most unlikely mash up. Adam in the Afternoon, weekdays from 3 to 7 pm on Quicksie 98.3!. Podcast: Download (Duration: 11:09 — 25.5MB)
TV & VIDEOS
Hyperallergic

The Frenzied Cacophony of Adam Pendleton

Adam Pendleton’s Who Is Queen? bristles with colossal unrest. Covering the Museum of Modern Art’s (MoMA) central atrium, the installation’s towering presence is buttressed by a five-story black scaffold, a skeleton-like container that enshrines a bricolage of two-dimensional works on silkscreen as well as wooden sculptural works. The centerpiece of the installation is a dialogue between two films: “Notes on the Robert E. Lee Monument Richmond, VA (figure)” (2021) and “Film Notes on Resurrection City” (2021). A third film, “So We Moved: A Portrait of Jack Halberstam” (2021), intermittently intervenes in the narrative, screening daily at 12:30 and 4:30pm. Cast in a crisp, theatrical white light, Pendleton’s installation transforms the atrium into a stage for riotous unfolding of a total work of art; a tempestuous assemblage of film, sculpture, and sound that immerses visitors in the unstable throes of protest and struggle.
VISUAL ART
WTAJ

Where and when can I watch ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’?

(NEXSTAR) – Set your DVRs: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will air before Thanksgiving this year. The holiday classic, featuring Rudolph, Hermey, Yukon Cornelius and the rest of the gang, is scheduled to air on CBS on Monday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. ET. If you miss it on CBS, don’t worry, Freeform will also be showing […]
TV & VIDEOS
The Fordham Observer

The Mesmerizing Melodies of Adam Melchor

Anxiously peering at my phone, I crossed the street toward the hipsterized venue, The Music Hall of Williamsburg, where one lone fan sat against the rolling metal hardware of the building. As I approached her, I asked if she was there for the Adam Melchor concert. Following the confirmation, I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
opb.org

Monday Mix: The Body and BIG|BRAVE, Nilüfer Yanya, Hurray for the Riff Raff

Portland metal duo The Body released a new collaborative LP this September along with the Montreal outfit BIG|BRAVE. The album, called “None But Small Birds,” represents a sonic departure for both, punctuated by standout songs like “Oh Sinner” that create emotive atmospheres through refined, mostly folk rock-tinged arrangements. That being said, it’s still pretty metal. “Oh Sinner” almost immediately settles in to a dark tone, driven by rhythmic percussion and an ominous guitar made altogether more haunting by the emotional depth of Robin Wattie’s vocal delivery.
PORTLAND, OR
Variety

Clement Virgo Tapped to Direct ‘Black Cyclone’ Biopic About Bicycle Racer Major Taylor (EXCLUSIVE)

The life and career of legendary cyclist Marshall Walter “Major” Taylor will receive the biopic treatment with the feature drama “Black Cyclone,” helmed by Canadian filmmaker Clement Virgo. The film depicts the life story of the pioneering bicycle racer, best known to the world as “Major” Taylor. At the turn of the 20th century, Taylor made history when he became the world’s fastest man, as well as America’s first Black world champion, at the height of the Jim Crow era. Set in the late 1890s and early 1900s, an official description of the film notes taht “Black Cyclone” follows Taylor as...
MOVIES

