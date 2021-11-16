ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Husband and Wife Sentenced for Sexually Exploiting Five Children

SCDNReports
 6 days ago

Indiana Husband and Wife Sentenced for Sexually Exploiting Five Children

Indiana State News

A Monroe County, Indiana couple has been sentenced for their roles in a scheme to sexually abuse five children and keep that scheme hidden from authorities. Matthew Cole, 31, was sentenced to over 41 years in prison, and his wife, Dolores Cole, 41, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment. All of the children were rescued as a result of the investigation.

Beginning in 2014, the Coles were living in Arizona and had custody, care, or supervisory control of six children. A child protection agency received a report that one or both Coles were sexually abusing the children. Over the next few years, multiple allegations of abuse were made. To avoid having the children permanently removed from their care and to prevent police or child protection agencies from discovering the sexual abuse, the Coles moved the children to residences in different states. The Coles moved through Arizona, Iowa, Texas, Oklahoma, and ultimately to Indiana, where their scheme ended when search warrants were executed at their residence in August of 2018.

The investigation by authorities in Indiana uncovered evidence that five of the six children had been sexually abused. And investigators found evidence that Matthew Cole produced and distributed sexually explicit images of one of the children.

Indiana Investigators also learned that both Coles threatened the children, telling them that they should not tell law enforcement officers what was happening to them, which led to prolonged abuse of the children. 

Mathew Cole pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport minors across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, sexual exploitation of a child, and witness tampering. 

Dolores Cole pled guilty to being an accessory after the fact of sexual exploitation of a child, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice.

“The pain and damage inflicted on these children at the hands of adults they trusted is unimaginable,” said Indiana U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “No sentence of imprisonment will undo what these victims have suffered, but the serious consequences imposed for these heinous offenses demonstrate that those who sexually exploit vulnerable children will be held accountable for their reprehensible actions.”

“To prey on children in your care and harm them in such a heinous way is reprehensible and beyond comprehension,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan. “Their sentences should serve as a strong reminder that the FBI and our law enforcement partners are committed to identifying and holding accountable those who victimize innocent children to ensure they can never again inflict such abuse.”

This case was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Indiana Department of Children’s Services.

According to the Indiana Assistant United States Attorneys Bradley P. Shepard and Kristina M. Korobov, who prosecuted the case, Matthew Cole must pay restitution of $50,000 to the victims and will be supervised for the remainder of his life following release from prison. Dolores Cole must pay restitution of $18,000 to the victims and will be supervised for 3 years following her prison term.

Comments / 34

Kimelia Huckeby Cox
6d ago

How many yrs. did they receive? Guess I missed that but I think they should be locked up and key thrown away myself! Those poor children 😞😓 Kudos to Indiana for getting these two away from those kids. Nothing surprises me anymore, sadly. Prayers for the kids 🙏🙏

Reply(4)
16
Guest - 53
6d ago

Coles need be hanged and poor those 5 children suffered like they did is SAD💔💔 News… 🙏🏻🙏🏻 For All 5 Children Went Through….

Reply
13
Melanie Darmody
6d ago

It's horrific the kids had to be subjected to several more years of abuse after the report was made! Remove them while investigation is pending, not let them be free to relocate!

Reply(1)
4
SCDNReports

Indiana Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Meth and Guns

Indiana Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Meth and GunsMGN. Mark A. Holbrook, II, 43 years old, of Fort Wayne, was sentenced by Indiana U.S. District Court Judge Holly A. Brady after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm by a felon, announced Indiana United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
INDIANA STATE
