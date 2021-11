Classes are canceled for thousands of students across the U.S. as a teacher shortage exacerbated by COVID-19 takes a toll. Public schools have for years contended with a shortage of educators. But the pandemic has made the problem more acute, as the stress of teaching during the coronavirus has spurred many in the profession to resign or retire. Indeed, Americans have been quitting jobs in record numbers, and educators are no exception — 30,000 public school teachers gave notice in September alone, according to the Labor Department.

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO