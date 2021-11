In celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney+ subscribers with a valid ticket or pass and theme park reservation on November 12 will enjoy special benefits across Disney theme parks, with some surprises in store as well. Disney+ subscribers are invited with their travel party to enter the theme parks at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort 30 minutes before the parks open. For even more fanfare, Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park will roll out the blue carpet for guests with character moments, photo opportunities and more. Subscribers will also enjoy complimentary Disney PhotoPass photo download(s) taken at select locations.

TRAVEL ・ 14 DAYS AGO