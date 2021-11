MACKINAC ISLAND, MI - Sometimes a dog makes such an impact on a family that once they are gone, it’s hard to understand how much that loss affects people. But in the case of Nick, Mackinac Island’s celebrity bird-chasing dog who worked at Mission Point Resort, his family encompassed not only all the staff who loved him, but the thousands of guests each year who greeted him during their stays at the resort.

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO