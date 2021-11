The Clifford Brown Festival Orchestra under Director Gerald Chavis will perform at the Christina Cultural Arts Center on November 19. WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and City Cultural Affairs Director Tina Betz are pleased to announce the return of the popular Clifford Brown Year-Round monthly concert series with a special performance by the Clifford Brown Festival Orchestra at the Christina Cultural Arts Center on Friday, November 19. The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. and will have a limited number of in-person tickets available. In-person tickets are $25 while virtual viewing tickets are $10. Both can only be purchased online at www.buytickets.at/cityfest. No tickets will be available at the door.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 7 DAYS AGO