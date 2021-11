Jershika Maple didn't win Season 21 of The Voice on Monday night (Nov. 15), but her version of For King & Country's "God Only Knows" may have won the day. The Louisiana native scored high marks from coaches — including her coach, John Legend — and television critics. Whether or not she'll have the votes to move on in the competition remains to be seen. The song was dedicated to the fourth and fifth grade teachers who helped Maple discover she had dyslexia, and it was filled with emotion and power.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO