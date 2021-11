MicSwap MultiTrack 2.0 enables mobile content creators to send and share audio projects, add new tracks and audio effects without compromising personal data and privacy. Future Moments announced a major upgrade to its mobile multi-track recording studio app for iOS, MicSwap MultiTrack. The app is a mobile multitrack recording studio optimized for mobile content creators – from mobile filmmakers and podcasters to musicians and voiceover artists – enabling them to record or import audio on separate tracks, choose from a library of modeled professional microphones, swap between them on each track, and create a professional calibre, high fidelity mix of their audio recordings. Here is the information provided by Future Moments about the app:

