Bitcoin Falls Amid Chinese Mining Crackdown

The world of Bitcoin mining went into a frenzy earlier this year when China banned miners and forced them to take their rigs out of the country. While we thought that the US was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the move, Texas electricity prices and all, a new Financial Times research tells us exactly where some of the two million Bitcoin mining rigs went when they got turned off in China. It turns out that the US got a little less than Kazakhstan - 87,200 vs 87,849 - while the lion's share of 205,000 machines went to Russia. Canada is the fourth most preferred destination for cryptocurrency mining, followed by countries like Paraguay and Venezuela with lax rules and cheap electricity.

MARKETS ・ 4 HOURS AGO