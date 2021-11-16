With his signature, Tennessee governor's reversal on mask mandates is complete

Knoxville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The University of Tennessee's chancellor, Donde Plowman, wrote in an open letter on Tuesday that mask requirements will be reinstated on Monday after an announcement was made earlier dropping the mandate. Plowman wrote "As things currently stand, to maintain compliance with federal Executive Order 14042 we...
(Reuters) - A federal judge overruled Texas Governor Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates in schools, clearing the path for districts to issue their own rules. Judge Lee Yeakel of U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas ruled the governor's order violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, a landmark 1990 federal law that includes protections for students with special needs. In his ruling, Yeakel said the executive order put children with disabilities at risk.
(Des Moines, IA) A three-judge federal panel is deliberating a challenge of Governor Kim Reynolds’ mask mandate ban. Reynolds backs a parent’s right to choose whether or not their child needs to wear a mask at school. Iowa’s law banning mask mandates for state schools is on hold until the court decides. The governor’s office filed an appeal of a temporary injunction with the U-S 8th Circuit Court. Reynolds signed the bill into law last May, but it was put on hold when the A-C-L-U sued the governor. Schools have been allowed to implement mask mandates since then.
MANHEIM, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced Nov. 8 the decision to require masks in schools will return to individual school districts, beginning Jan. 17, 2022. The administration had previously allowed school districts to decide whether to require masks before changing course in September and requiring masks in all schools.
Lee la historia en español aquí. An order by Pennsylvania's acting health secretary that requires masks inside K-12 schools and child care facilities was thrown out Wednesday by a state court that said she lacked the authority. The Wolf administration put the decision on hold by filing an immediate appeal.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has again extended an executive order letting parents opt students out of school COVID-19 mask requirements that federal judges have blocked from applying in three counties. The Republican’s decision Friday maintains the status quo on the opt-out order for two weeks while...
If Gov. Bill Lee signs a new bill into law, issuing mask mandates in Tennessee public schools may soon be more difficult than in private schools. | Allison Shelley for American Education: Images of Teachers and Students in Action.
The founder of a group that opposes mask mandates says it’s disappointed with a judge’s dismissal of their suit challenging Governor Gavin Newsom’s mask mandates. Judge Cynthia Freeland on Friday ruled Governor Newsom has a compelling interest in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The group — Let Them Breathe, based in San Diego — had filed suit in July to overturn the mandate and to challenge the testing policies of the coronavirus in schools. They argued that mask-wearing is harmful to children.
A portion of the recently signed “COVID Omnibus Bill,” which would restrict how the state will allow government bodies and businesses to operate in response to COVID-19, will be discussed in federal court this week.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida's new anti-COVID mandate laws are the governor's signature away from becoming official. Both chambers in Tallahassee passed the rules Wednesday during a special session. This is in direct opposition to President Biden’s vaccine plan, which includes opt outs for a vaccine mandate for larger companies....
FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. Asa Hutchinson discusses how Arkansas will fight new vaccine mandates from OSHA and CMS. After a millage passed Tuesday night, one Region 8 school district is focusing on growth in the near future. Greitens accused of illegal campaign funding in Senate race. Updated: Oct. 28, 2021...
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee businesses began this week filing for exemptions to the state’s new law banning vaccine and mask mandates. The law was passed by the Republican controlled state legislature in late October and signed into law last week by Gov. Bill Lee. Under pressure from business groups, lawmakers...
Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't ask for it initially, but lawmakers have prepared the Governor a bill asking him to develop a plan to pull out of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The bill (HB 5B) would give DeSantis until Jan. 17 to develop a plan for Florida to seek...
Florida lawmakers have passed a measure that ultimately seeks to remove the state’s private-sector workers from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. “Now that this scheme is sort of out of the bag that we’ll use OSHA to do things that are unconstitutional — do we want to be part of that as a state?” Republican state Senate President Wilton Simpson told reporters on Monday. “I don’t think we do.”
Vermont is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Governor Phil Scott is encouraging Vermont residents to get vaccinated and receive a booster shot if eligible. He wants the State Legislature to hold a special session and discuss giving lawmakers the authority to issue a temporary indoor mask mandate. Lawmakers say...
As coronavirus infections and hospitalizations continue to climb in Colorado, directors of county public health agencies and other medical leaders have begun urgently calling on Gov. Jared Polis to issue a statewide mask mandate. Last week, the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials sent a letter to Polis asking for a new order requiring masks be worn in indoor public spaces. “The…
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mask debate continues. This time, it’s governor versus governor. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said last week he won’t be requiring masks like New Mexico and will be leaving it up to counties, even as their cases keep climbing. He’s claiming masks haven’t helped improve New Mexico’s case count. Gov. Michelle […]
A Tennessee Republican lawmaker is threatening to take action against a state board overseeing doctors unless they remove a statement that warns physicians against spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. “If you fail to act promptly, your organization will be required to appear before the Joint Government Operations Committee to explain your inaction,” GOP Rep. John Ragan wrote to Dr. Melanie Blake, the president of the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners. The Nov. 15. letter, part of a series between Ragan and Blake, was in response to a new state law prohibiting state boards from punishing doctors who make misleading claims regarding the vaccine or administer unproven treatments, such as ivermectin.
