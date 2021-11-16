ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

With his signature, Tennessee governor's reversal on mask mandates is complete

USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE - During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee empowered county mayors...

www.usatoday.com

Comments / 1

Related
fox17.com

Mask mandate to be reinstated on University of Tennessee campus Monday

Knoxville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The University of Tennessee's chancellor, Donde Plowman, wrote in an open letter on Tuesday that mask requirements will be reinstated on Monday after an announcement was made earlier dropping the mandate. Plowman wrote "As things currently stand, to maintain compliance with federal Executive Order 14042 we...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Gazette

Judge overrules Texas governor's ban on mask mandates in schools

(Reuters) - A federal judge overruled Texas Governor Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates in schools, clearing the path for districts to issue their own rules. Judge Lee Yeakel of U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas ruled the governor's order violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, a landmark 1990 federal law that includes protections for students with special needs. In his ruling, Yeakel said the executive order put children with disabilities at risk.
EDUCATION
Western Iowa Today

Federal Panel Deliberating Challenge Of Governor’s Mask Mandate Ban

(Des Moines, IA) A three-judge federal panel is deliberating a challenge of Governor Kim Reynolds’ mask mandate ban. Reynolds backs a parent’s right to choose whether or not their child needs to wear a mask at school. Iowa’s law banning mask mandates for state schools is on hold until the court decides. The governor’s office filed an appeal of a temporary injunction with the U-S 8th Circuit Court. Reynolds signed the bill into law last May, but it was put on hold when the A-C-L-U sued the governor. Schools have been allowed to implement mask mandates since then.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
NBC Philadelphia

Pennsylvania Court Throws Out Governor's School Mask Mandate

Lee la historia en español aquí. An order by Pennsylvania's acting health secretary that requires masks inside K-12 schools and child care facilities was thrown out Wednesday by a state court that said she lacked the authority. The Wolf administration put the decision on hold by filing an immediate appeal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmot.org

Tennessee governor extends school mask opt-out order again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has again extended an executive order letting parents opt students out of school COVID-19 mask requirements that federal judges have blocked from applying in three counties. The Republican’s decision Friday maintains the status quo on the opt-out order for two weeks while...
TENNESSEE STATE
ksro.com

Judge Upholds Governor Newsom’s Mask Mandates

The founder of a group that opposes mask mandates says it’s disappointed with a judge’s dismissal of their suit challenging Governor Gavin Newsom’s mask mandates. Judge Cynthia Freeland on Friday ruled Governor Newsom has a compelling interest in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The group — Let Them Breathe, based in San Diego — had filed suit in July to overturn the mandate and to challenge the testing policies of the coronavirus in schools. They argued that mask-wearing is harmful to children.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Mandates#Gov
nbc16.com

Florida legislature passes anti-COVID mandate laws, awaits governor's signature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida's new anti-COVID mandate laws are the governor's signature away from becoming official. Both chambers in Tallahassee passed the rules Wednesday during a special session. This is in direct opposition to President Biden’s vaccine plan, which includes opt outs for a vaccine mandate for larger companies....
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
wmfe.org

A bill starting the process of withdrawing from OSHA awaits governor’s signature

Florida lawmakers have passed a measure that ultimately seeks to remove the state’s private-sector workers from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. “Now that this scheme is sort of out of the bag that we’ll use OSHA to do things that are unconstitutional — do we want to be part of that as a state?” Republican state Senate President Wilton Simpson told reporters on Monday. “I don’t think we do.”
ORLANDO, FL
WNYT

Vermont governor leaves it to lawmakers to decide mask mandate

Vermont is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Governor Phil Scott is encouraging Vermont residents to get vaccinated and receive a booster shot if eligible. He wants the State Legislature to hold a special session and discuss giving lawmakers the authority to issue a temporary indoor mask mandate. Lawmakers say...
VERMONT STATE
ouraynews.com

Pressure grows on governor to enact mask mandate

As coronavirus infections and hospitalizations continue to climb in Colorado, directors of county public health agencies and other medical leaders have begun urgently calling on Gov. Jared Polis to issue a statewide mask mandate. Last week, the Colorado Association of Local Public Health Officials sent a letter to Polis asking for a new order requiring masks be worn in indoor public spaces. “The…
KRQE News 13

Colorado governor calls out New Mexico’s mask mandate

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mask debate continues. This time, it’s governor versus governor. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said last week he won’t be requiring masks like New Mexico and will be leaving it up to counties, even as their cases keep climbing. He’s claiming masks haven’t helped improve New Mexico’s case count. Gov. Michelle […]
COLORADO STATE
TheDailyBeast

Tennessee Republican Demands Doctors Ditch Policy Warning Against COVID Misinformation

A Tennessee Republican lawmaker is threatening to take action against a state board overseeing doctors unless they remove a statement that warns physicians against spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. “If you fail to act promptly, your organization will be required to appear before the Joint Government Operations Committee to explain your inaction,” GOP Rep. John Ragan wrote to Dr. Melanie Blake, the president of the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners. The Nov. 15. letter, part of a series between Ragan and Blake, was in response to a new state law prohibiting state boards from punishing doctors who make misleading claims regarding the vaccine or administer unproven treatments, such as ivermectin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy