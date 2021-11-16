ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Charges dropped against woman accused of animal cruelty

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 6 days ago
A multi-year case was put to rest on Monday after charges were dismissed against a woman who once faced an animal cruelty felony charge.

Back in January of 2019, a video caused an uproar within the Kern County community. It showed a woman by the name of Elaine Rosa dragging a small dog behind a bird scooter. The video sparked protests and a long court battle that has now come to an end.

Rosa was booked before posting bail back in February of 2019 for a felony charge of cruelty to an animal and one misdemeanor charge of failing to provide animal care. Fast forward to October of last year when Rosa agreed to enter a mental health diversion program as part of a court agreement which later led to those charges being dropped following the completion of conditions that were set forth in the agreement.

But now a local animal advocate Is speaking out.

Sundee Martineau with Bakersfield Boxers and Bullies Rescue said the verdict makes her question all the work that she does when others are not held accountable for their actions.

“If people are not held accountable for the abuse they’re putting down. They're gonna do it again. Plain and simple. There's two things that are missing. We don't care enough in this county. And we don't have accountability. They go hand in hand."

