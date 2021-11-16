ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Plug Power has eyes on Vista Technology Park

By Michael Hallisey
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GQdgi_0cyRC7KU00

SLINGERLANDS — Plug Power Inc., a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, is proposing to establish a 350,000-square-foot base of operation at Vista Technology Park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gY5a7_0cyRC7KU00 The publicly-owned Latham-based company has eyes for the technology park. A proposal in front of the Bethlehem Planning Board shows plans to build office space, manufacturing and warehousing facilities at the end of the Vista Boulevard roundabout.

Columbia Development, the Albany real estate development firm that first broke ground on the tech park in 2011, is expected to speak before board members this evening, Tuesday, Nov. 16.

The firm proposes an expansive development named 125 Vista Boulevard that will encompass 26 acres, which would triple the amount of development since the tech park first opened. Construction will include 50,000 square feet of offices, 85,000 square feet for manufacturing, 100,000 square feet for assembly and service, plus 115,000 square feet for storage.

According to the proposal, the facility is projected to employ nearly 700 people. Plug Power was not named within the proposal, but the company’s involvement was later confirmed by Bethlehem Town Supervisor David VanLuven following initial press coverage by the Times Union .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kf71i_0cyRC7KU00 “I am thrilled with the announcement that Plug Power has committed to building its new manufacturing complex in Bethlehem’s Vista Park,” VanLuven shared Tuesday in an online statement. “The Town worked closely with the Albany County Executive’s office and Columbia Development to make this project — promising 700 jobs in a 350,000-square-foot facility — possible. It’s a perfect fit for Vista.”

Plug Power technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells. According to the company’s website, it created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology after it was founded in 1997. The company’s GenKey technology powers forklifts for various customers, including Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour and Walmart. According to several reports, the company’s headquarters will remain on Albany Shaker Road in Latham.

Development of the project will require subdivision, site plan and variance approvals from both the Town of Bethlehem and Town of New Scotland.

According to Robert Leslie, Bethlehem’s director of economic development and planning, the tech park’s master plan approval previously included an Environmental Impact Statement that evaluated potential impacts and mitigation measures associated with approximately 1.4 million square feet of development. Nonetheless, the Planning Board will need to determine if the proposal conforms with that master plan.

To date, 107,500 square feet of office and commercial property have been developed at the park. Should plans proceed, Plug Power will be the first technology company since the tech park opened a decade ago. The park’s courtship with Monolith Solar all but failed. The solar cell manufacturing company fell under financial hardship in 2018, but not before breaking ground on a new $5 million headquarters at the tech park. Its steel skeleton and surrounding property were later foreclosed and are under the possession of Pioneer Bank.

Comments / 0

Related
Spotlight News

New Latham Ford dealership moves forward in Colonie

COLONIE — The two-story, 42,000-square-foot auto sales and repair facility with a mezzanine proposed by the owners of Latham Ford for a vacant lot near the intersection of Wade and Troy Schenectady roads advanced through the planning process, with conditions. The Planning Board, at its last meeting, gave the project the green light to advance […]
COLONIE, NY
Spotlight News

Imperial Pools proposes a new warehouse on Wade Road

COLONIE — A plan by Imperial Pools to construct a warehouse/distribution center was presented to the Planning Board at its last meeting. The one-story, 60,000-square-foot building is proposed for 5.6 acres of land on the west side of Wade Road adjacent to the existing Imperial Pools facility. The vacant chunk of land is zoned Commercial […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Spotlight News

Guilderland Public Library News : Green Reads Discussion Group

Guilderland Public Library is debuting a new book-and-film virtual discussion group in collaboration with Albany Guardian Society called Green Reads, focusing on top-of-mind topics – nature, health, and the environment – and convening online every other month to discuss a fiction or nonfiction work. Our first title is “Overstory” by Richard Powers, winner of the […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
Albany County, NY
Business
City
Latham, NY
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: Huge crowd at the Schenectady Holiday Parade

SCHENECTADY — After being cancelled last year because of COVID-19, crowds flocked to the State Street  to watch this year’s Holiday Parade. The theme was “superheroes” and there were floats and other nods to the caped kind of super hero and then there were dancers dressed as those not known for their capes: the first […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
Spotlight News

Cement truck strikes Slingerlands overpass

SLINGERLANDS — Traffic along New Scotland Road was interrupted near the Kenwood Avenue intersection Tuesday afternoon after the operator of a commercial cement truck struck the former railroad bridge that spans across the roadway. According to the Bethlehem Police Department, a Queensbury man was driving westbound in a cement truck registered to Cranesville Block on […]
SLINGERLANDS, NY
Spotlight News

Bethlehem Library News: Now, that’s a novel approach

Our book discussion groups always have room for one more reader, and with a variety of meeting days and times, there’s sure to be a group that fits your schedule. Our afternoon book group, Daybooks, will be taking a closer look at “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman on Monday, Dec. 6, at 1:30 […]
BETHLEHEM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Economy#Manufacturing Company#Technology Company#Vista Technology Park#Slingerlands#Plug Power Inc#Columbia Development#Bethlehem Town#The Times Union#Genkey Technology
Spotlight News

Resolutions inspired by trending health topics

Improving personal health is a popular New Years resolution. A 2020 Finder survey found that an estimated 188 million Americans planned to make resolutions to carry them into 2021. Similar numbers of people likely will put personal goals on the calendar this year. Those focused on health and wellness may consider these trending topics. Collagen […]
FITNESS
Spotlight News

From Broadway to Four Corners

DELMAR- By March 2020, everyone  in the world learned all about COVID-19, but Dr. Karen Thornton knew something was wrong long before it was officially identified. Last month she opened an additional office at the Four Corners in Delmar, bringing all she has learned about testing and treating COVID-19. As a family practitioner seeing patients […]
DELMAR, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
Spotlight News

Albany Med named among most wired hospitals

ALBANY — For the eighth consecutive year, Albany Med has been recognized as one of the “Most Wired” hospitals in the nation by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives). The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program assesses how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies to their clinical and business programs to improve […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

POINT of VIEW: Soldier On, now more than ever

In 2019, after a decade of substantial federal support and dedicated efforts by advocates, housing providers, and elected officials, New York had the nation’s second-lowest rate of veterans experiencing unsheltered homelessness — an almost 79 percent reduction since 2009. That same year, communities across the state — including Albany — declared that they had effectively […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Letter: Time to get talking about Delaware Ave

Dear Editor, The voters are spoken.  It’s time for the Town Board to meet with residents and businesses and discuss the future for that 1.3 mile stretch of Delaware Avenue.  Everyone agrees that safety is a priority, that the speed limit needs to be lowered and that traffic calming measures are needed.  We need to […]
TRAFFIC
Spotlight News

Knickerbocker Arena will be the MVP Arena

ALBANY — The Knickerbocker Arena is now the MVP Arena, according to a deal reached between the county and the insurance company. The deal, announced Monday, Nov. 15 by County Executive Dan McCoy and MVP President and CEO Chris DelVecchio is worth $10 million over the next five years. According to the contract, MVP will […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Albany Med establishes multi-disciplinary spina bifida clinic

ALBANY — Albany Med has established a multi-disciplinary transitional spina bifida clinic designed to provide care for patients throughout their lives. It is one of few such clinics in the country, and the only one in the Capital District. Spina bifida is a congenital disorder in which the brain or spinal cord, and/or their protective […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

St. Peter’s Health Partners earn recognition

ALBANY — St. Peter’s Health Partners is receiving state and national recognition for its new integrated behavioral health model in primary care, designed to greatly increase the number of patients receiving treatment for mental health issues like depression and anxiety. The idea behind the program is to treat patients for mental health issues within their […]
ALBANY, NY
Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy