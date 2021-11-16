Harry Styles debuts 'Pleasing' new beauty line: Here's what to know

Optimistic citizens of the 80s thought that, at least by the turn of the century, we’d have a colony on the moon, flying cars, and time travel. Well, well, well! Wouldn’t they be confused to learn that instead, we’ve got smart fridges, NFTs, and a bunch of little gadgets that go zap zap on your face. Which! And, hear us out: Is still exciting. While attempting to stave off aesthetic entropy with cutting-edge tech might seem as silly an application for human brilliance as sending a Juvederm-plumped billionaire in a cowboy hat on an outer space drive-by… Those people have never experienced the ease of an Airwrap, the soothing hum of at-home IPL, or the satisfying flick of microcurrent. Some devices go far and beyond what would ever be possible with a topical, and the best ones rival in-office treatments (with no limit to how many times you can treat yourself). We’ve gotten good at using tech to make ourselves hotter.

