Harry Styles debuts 'Pleasing' new beauty line: Here's what to know

By Jacqueline Laurean Yates
ABC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Styles is adding another title to his multi-hyphenate career: beauty brand founder. The singer recently introduced "Pleasing" to his millions of fans in a post where he's posing on top of a motorcycle while wearing flared lilac pants and a slit tank top by Gucci for the winter 2021 cover...

