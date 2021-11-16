ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual explainer: How stress, including COVID-19, can trigger hair loss

By Janet Loehrke, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

There’s no doubt the COVID-19 pandemic has left many people stressed. Grieving the loss of a loved one, job anxiety or surviving the coronavirus are traumatic events that can shock your body’s immune system, which can lead to hair loss. Stressors such as drug use, unhealthy eating habits and age also can play a part. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t include hair loss on its list of COVID-19 symptoms, dermatologists have been seen an increase among patients with hair loss.

Anatomy of a hair follicle

Dr. Caroline Robinson , a dermatologist and founder of Tone Dermatology , told USA TODAY one of the most common reasons for hair loss is stress.

"When our body experiences extreme stress such as following a surgery, death of a loved one, childbirth, viral infection or as even as a result of the ongoing global pandemic itself, we can experience a large shift in our hairs from the growing phase to the shedding phase months later," she says. "This is ... a condition called telogen effluvium (TEL-o-jun uh-FLOO-vee-um), and it is far more common than many realize."

Factors that can interrupt normal hair growth

The body reacts to stress by sending energy to other parts of the body, such as the heart, brain or kidneys, because they're more vital to your overall health. Hair follicles include some of the fastest-growing cells in the body, so you could start to see hair loss soon after a traumatic event.

What is telogen effluvium?

Hair loss will present itself from up to six to 12 weeks after the stressful event. In a person who has telogen effluvium, the body will force out more hairs – in the telegen phase. Typically, a normal scalp has about 100,000 hairs , with about 86% of the follicles in the anagen phase, 1% in catagen phase and 13% in the telogen phase. With telogen effluvium, that ratio transitions to 70% anagen and 30% telogen. With healthy hair, a person may lose 50 to 100 hairs naturally in an average day; for people with telogen effluvium, it can average of 300 hairs a day.

What can be done to prevent hair loss?

The good news is most telogen effluvium cases can often resolve themselves after three to six months. To ward off telogen effluvium, these three steps can help reduce excessive shedding of hair. How to help handle stressors:

When should you see a specialist?

Telogen effluvium is the second-biggest cause of hair loss, according to dermatologists. If hair loss symptoms persist, see a dermatologist, who can recommend treatments.

SOURCE American Osteopathic College of Dermatology; Harvard Medical School

Contributing: Sara M Moniuszko/USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Visual explainer: How stress, including COVID-19, can trigger hair loss

