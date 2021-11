Ocarina of Time is my favorite game of all time. Maybe it was because it was the first game I beat before my older brothers, or perhaps because it was the first game I tackled on my own, but what a game to have that honor. That's not saying I didn't play other games before it, and I don't love games that have followed. There's just something different about Ocarina of Time, and I'm apparently not the only one who thinks so since it often lands the number one spot on many best games of all time lists.

