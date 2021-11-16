SANTA MARIA, Calif. - These days there seems to be job openings almost everywhere.

"Absolutely there are a lot of jobs open all over our nation ... all over our state ... all over our community," said public information officer Maggie White of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

But if you’re looking for a place to work with several job options, the Santa Maria – Bonita school district has them.

"Our bilingual bicultural … instructional assistance ... special education … those are our most needed positions at this time … as well as food-service workers," said assistant superintendent for human resources Bijou Beltran of the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

Administrators say one of the advantages to working with the school district is once you’re hired you have the opportunity to move up.

"And so if you start as a substitute position … it probably would not be too long before you are eligible for a full position … some of those are full-time ... some of those are part-time … but it would be a permanent position … and it’s a great way to get your foot in the door," said White.

Currently there are nearly a dozen job types available with the school district including nurses, health assistants, custodial substitutes, clerical support and student supervision aides.

"We really hope that people who want to work with children … want to make a difference ... will come out and apply for a position open in the district," said White.

The school district is looking for candidates who are hard working, diligent and excited to join the team.

For more information on how you can apply for a job with the Santa Maria-Bonita School District log onto:

https://www.smbsd.org/pf4/cms2/view_page?d=x&group_id=1527929993966&vdid=i21b1wthbvs

The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District to hire more staff appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .