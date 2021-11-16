ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temecula, CA

A head-on crash killed 1 person on Rancho California Road (Temecula, CA)

 6 days ago

On Monday, one person was killed while two others received injuries following a two-vehicle accident on Rancho California Road.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash happened at about 12:15 p.m. in the 26000 block area near Via Vueltas.

November 16, 2021

