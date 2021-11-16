‘Eternals’ Tops U.K. Box Office, ‘No Time to Die’ Continues Blockbuster Business

Disney release “ Eternals ” continued to rule the U.K. and Ireland box office for the second weekend in succession with £2.9 million ($3.9 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

The latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, now has a total of £10.5 million after two weekends.

James Bond film “ No Time to Die ,” from Universal, continued its blockbuster business with £1.5 million in second position after seven weekends and now has a mighty total of £92.7 million.

In its fourth weekend, Warner Bros.’ epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s “ Dune ,” placed third with £1.17 and has now grossed £18.9 million.

Eros STX’s Princess Diana film “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart, collected £698,065 in its second weekend in fourth place and now has a total of £1.5 million.

Rounding off the top five was Universal’s “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” which collected £574,219 in its fourth weekend and has a total of £6.4 million.

After a strong few weeks, Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” exited the top five after five weekends, collecting £524,170 in sixth place for a total of £17 million.

The upcoming weekend, Sony’s keenly anticipated release “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is opening wide across more than 300 screens. Warner Bros. is releasing “King Richard,” starring Will Smith while Modern Films is opening Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Japanese Oscar contender “Drive My Car,” which won three prizes at Cannes.

Trinity Cine Asia is opening Chinese blockbuster “The Battle at Lake Changjin,” which boasts the directorial talents of three A-listers from the region, Kaige Chen, Dante Lam and Tsui Hark, and a cast that includes Wu Jing and Jackson Yee. The film is currently the highest-grossing title in the world.

The big Bollywood release of the week is Yash Raj Films’ “Bunty Aur Babli 2,” starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi.