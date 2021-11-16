ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Eternals’ Tops U.K. Box Office, ‘No Time to Die’ Continues Blockbuster Business

By Naman Ramachandran
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LtgrL_0cyRBsKF00

Disney release “ Eternals ” continued to rule the U.K. and Ireland box office for the second weekend in succession with £2.9 million ($3.9 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

The latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, now has a total of £10.5 million after two weekends.

James Bond film “ No Time to Die ,” from Universal, continued its blockbuster business with £1.5 million in second position after seven weekends and now has a mighty total of £92.7 million.

In its fourth weekend, Warner Bros.’ epic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s “ Dune ,” placed third with £1.17 and has now grossed £18.9 million.

Eros STX’s Princess Diana film “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart, collected £698,065 in its second weekend in fourth place and now has a total of £1.5 million.

Rounding off the top five was Universal’s “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” which collected £574,219 in its fourth weekend and has a total of £6.4 million.

After a strong few weeks, Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” exited the top five after five weekends, collecting £524,170 in sixth place for a total of £17 million.

The upcoming weekend, Sony’s keenly anticipated release “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” is opening wide across more than 300 screens. Warner Bros. is releasing “King Richard,” starring Will Smith while Modern Films is opening Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Japanese Oscar contender “Drive My Car,” which won three prizes at Cannes.

Trinity Cine Asia is opening Chinese blockbuster “The Battle at Lake Changjin,” which boasts the directorial talents of three A-listers from the region, Kaige Chen, Dante Lam and Tsui Hark, and a cast that includes Wu Jing and Jackson Yee. The film is currently the highest-grossing title in the world.

The big Bollywood release of the week is Yash Raj Films’ “Bunty Aur Babli 2,” starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

100fmrockford.com

‘Eternals’ tops North American box office with $71M in its opening weekend

Marvel’s new superhero film “Eternals”, starring Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan, is the No. 1 movie in North America, taking in an estimated $71 million over the weekend to top the North American box office. Written and directed by Chloe Zhao (the Oscar-winning best director for “Nomadland”) the film has also taken in an impressive $91 million overseas. “Eternals” tells the tale of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from several millennia in hiding to save the Earth from the evil Deviants.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Eternals Box Office Results: $71 Million In The US

The numbers are in, and Marvel's newest superhero movie, Eternals, won the weekend. It made $71 million in the US and Canada and now stands at $161.7 million worldwide. Globally, Eternals is now the second-biggest opening for a western film in 2021, only trailing F9, which made $163 million over its opening weekend around the world, according to Deadline.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
UC Daily Campus

Box Office Breakdown: “Eternals” materializes on the charts

After earning the lowest critical reception of any Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to date, “Eternals” has opened in theaters across the country. Even with such lack of critical acclaim, the film grossed around $71 million in its domestic opening weekend. This is the fifth lowest opening weekend for an MCU film, but the fourth highest opening weekend of the pandemic box office. I severely over-predicted this film, thinking it would outgross the opening weekend of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” which it missed by about $20 million.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why No Time To Die Disappointed At The Box Office

Originally set to be released in April 2020, Daniel Craig’s final film as James Bond, No Time To Die, was released to high critical praise. Many deemed this film a step up from Spectre and thought it was a fitting end for Daniel Craig’s era of the popular character. Industry projections had the film opening at $60 to 70 million, with some outlets even going so far to say a record opening weekend of $100 million. Reportedly, No Time To Die’s production cost was somewhere between $250 to $300 million, thus the film needs at least $600 million to break even. No Time To Die seemed on track with a record opening thanks to the success of its international box office.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Eternals,” “Spencer” Arrive At Box-Office

Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” topped the box-office this weekend, pulling in $71 million which is just a tad shy of projections but not by much. The result is behind other COVID-era starters “Black Widow” ($80.3 million), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75.3 million) and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90 million) but with this Marvel now has the top four openings of the pandemic era.
MOVIES
lordsofgaming.net

Eternals Defy the Critics at the Box Office

This past weekend, the Marvel juggernaut was able to defy the critics again. Marvel’s Eternals took over the box office as Dune slid down to the second place. While No Time to Die continued to dominate the third spot as Halloween Kills starts to drop. The Eternals Are Racking It...
MOVIES
NME

‘No Time To Die’ helps box office return to pre-COVID levels

Box office revenues for Cineworld have gone beyond pre-COVID levels thanks to films such as No Time to Die, Dune and Venom. The chain, which is the second-largest in the world, reported big losses due to the pandemic in 2020, though reopened back in May amid an easing of restrictions in the UK.
MOVIES
