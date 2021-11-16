ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

3 best Nick Castellanos free-agent destinations

By Robbie Stratakos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0Y6L_0cyRBgyl00

Nick Castellanos is coming off a fantastic 2021 season with the Cincinnati Reds and after declining his player option, the All-Star outfielder hits the open market as one of the top MLB free agents available this winter.

Castellanos is a compact hitter who’s still just 29. Even if he doesn’t duplicate his 2021 heroics in the coming years, he can have a profound impact on either a World Series contender or a club in the middle of rebuilding. While he is primarily an outfielder, Castellanos’ ability to play third base makes him even more appealing to teams.

Here are three ideal free agent destinations for Nick Castellanos.

Miami Marlins make a free-agent splash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20nQj6_0cyRBgyl00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Marlins badly need offense and Castellanos would be a much-needed source of hope for manager Don Mattingly’s lineup.

Jazz Chisholm flaunted some power and made a handful of highlight-reel snags at both second base and shortstop last season. Lewin Diaz blasted home runs down the stretch. When healthy, Brian Anderson is an All-Star-caliber player. Jesus Aguilar is a sturdy first baseman, albeit Diaz may supersede him. It’s tough to find another positive. Miami needs veteran help, pronto. Although he’s shaky defensively, Castellanos would provide the Marlins with a proven commodity in the batting order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BGoLf_0cyRBgyl00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: Best teams entering MLB offseason

Having an established player with a knack for cranking out extra-base hits is an optimum way to complement an otherwise young roster. If young outfielders like Bryan De La Cruz and Magneuris Sierra make strides and Castellanos stays the course, the Marlins would have a respectable outfield corps.

Miami has a superb starting rotation headlined by Sandy Alcàntara, Pablo López and Trevor Rogers. Having a mere competent offense to accompany their deep pitching staff gives the Marlins at least a fighter’s chance to win the NL East.

He’ll command a considerable contract, but the Marlins should be able to sign Castellanos while also adding another proven hitter. On the other hand, they may prefer to spend their dough on a high-level infielder while banking on the combination of De La Cruz, Sierra, Monte Harrison and others coming into their own in the outfield.

Detroit Tigers reunite with their star outfielder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CsYbN_0cyRBgyl00
Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers threw the first haymaker of the MLB offseason on Monday morning, agreeing to a five-year deal with left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez . Detroit can continue an offseason geared towards competing for the American League Wild Card Game by reuniting with Castellanos.

A third baseman for the bulk of his original stay in Detroit, Castellanos would bolster manager A.J. Hinch’s outfield. Akil Baddoo has legitimate pop, and Robbie Grossman is a proven corner outfielder. Castellanos playing in right gives Detroit a compelling starting outfield from an offensive standpoint. Furthermore, he’d be an offensive mainstay for a lineup that was 22nd in MLB in runs (697) last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4hti_0cyRBgyl00 Also Read:
4 ideal Starling Marte free agent landing spots

The Chicago White Sox are the team to beat in the AL Central. That said, there are wins to be had in the division given only one of the five teams finished with a winning record last season. Detroit won 77 games, which is impressive given their rebuilding status. Rodriguez deepens an already respectable rotation, and Castellanos would fill a void in right.

A reunion between Castellanos and the Tigers makes a lot of sense this offseason. The team’s 2022 outlook isn’t too far off that of the Reds, Castellanos’ home of the last two seasons, and they have money to spend.

All that being said, top outfield prospect Riley Greene making his way to the big-league club this season could prevent Castellanos from signing with the Tigers, as the front office may want wiggle room in its starting outfield.

Cleveland Guardians sign Nick Castellanos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfopD_0cyRBgyl00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Like the Tigers, the Guardians have the ability to pile up wins given the feeble nature of the AL Central. From the latter’s perspective, they have a team with playoff upside but one that needs a boost. Castellanos would be a springboard for their offense.

Manager Terry Francona’s offense includes sluggers like Jose Ramirez and Franmil Reyes alongside a bevy of young players who are looking to find a rhythm. The addition of another intimidating bat like Castellanos is a must-have if Cleveland is going to compete for the playoffs. No matter the way you slice it, they need more production from their outfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4J61_0cyRBgyl00 Also Read:
Top MLB free agents of 2021-2022: Contract predictions for Carlos Correa, Corey Seager and more

Oscar Mercado, Bradley Zimmer, Harold Ramirez and Myles Straw have had their moments but as a whole have been inconsistent. Castellanos is a walking model of consistency at the plate. He gives the Guardians someone who can make a difference in any part of the order and would help move runners across the basepaths while creating opportunities for others. Plus, if two of Mercado, Bobby Bradley, Andres Gimenez and a healthy Josh Naylor get back on track/take the next step, Cleveland has a legitimate offensive attack.

All the while, the likes of Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac, Aaron Civale, Cal Quantrill and friends make for one of the best starting rotations in the sport. This is Cleveland’s bedrock. Now they need their offense to play the part.

Cleveland has money to spend, and allocating some of their savings on Castellanos would pay dividends in the immediate future. A hefty, three-to-four-year contract allows the Guardians to compete for the playoffs while having the flexibility to extend Jose Ramirez down the road.

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

Related
MLive.com

Former Tigers slugger getting big payday in Japan

When the Detroit Tigers signed Renato Nunez just before spring training, some thought he would end up being the club’s regular first baseman. He played nearly every day for the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 and 2020, blasting 43 home runs in 815 plate appearances. But things didn’t work out for...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Reds, Tigers Reportedly Agree To Offseason Trade

The MLB offseason officially began today, and we’ve already got one trade on the books. The Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds have struck a deal involving catcher Tucker Barnhart. Barnhart, a two-time Gold Glove winner, is headed to Detroit in exchange for minor league infielder Nick Quintana. The 30-year-old Barnhart...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Plesac
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Oscar Mercado
FanSided

5 free agents who absolutely will not sign with the Chicago Cubs

Despite the best wishes of Chicago Cubs fans still smarting from the team’s July dismantling of the core, Jed Hoyer doesn’t look or sound like he’s ready to swim in the deep end of the pool this offseason. This year’s free agent shortstop class isn’t just good – it’s the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Miguel Cabrera has message for ex-teammate Justin Verlander

After five seasons apart, might the Detroit Tigers and pitcher Justin Verlander be headed for a reunion? If Miguel Cabrera had his way, they certainly would. Cabrera, who’s been with the Tigers since 2008, recently popped up on Verlander’s Instagram account with an unmistakable message: Come back home. Detroit sent...
MLB
MLive.com

Tigers waive 2 veteran pitchers, now free agents

The Detroit Tigers have cut two veteran pitchers who had roles on the big-league club in 2021. Right-hander Drew Hutchison and left-hander Ian Krol were outrighted to Triple-A Toledo after clearing waivers. They then exercised their right to become free agents. It’s possible one or both pitchers could eventually return...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds#Magneuris Sierra
MLB Trade Rumors

Top 50 2021-22 MLB free agents (and where they'll land)

MLB Trade Rumors is proud to present our 16th annual top 50 free agents list! For the entire list of free agents, plus the ability to filter by signing status, position, signing team and qualifying offer status, check out our mobile-friendly free agent tracker here. MLBTR writers Steve Adams and...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers projected to sign veteran outfielder

We know the Detroit Tigers are interested in signing a shortstop and a couple of veteran starting pitchers but Al Avila has also said the team could have their eye on a veteran outfielder. In a piece recently published on CBSSports.com, R.J. Anderson predicts where he believes the top 20...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa may lose interest from 1 team for key reason

There appears to be plenty of interest in free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, but another team may be hesitant to pursue him for one major reason. Correa is expected to seek upwards of $300 million in free agency, and that price tag is proving to be a bit much for some teams. That includes the Detroit Tigers, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. The Tigers “love” Correa but are reluctant to offer that sort of contract due to their array of needs.
MLB
redlegnation.com

New Nick Castellanos rumors, none involving the Reds

The stove is certainly hot around Major League Baseball right now. In Cincinnati, however, it’s, well, not. Nick Castellanos turned down the Reds qualifying offer after the 2021 season when he opted out of his contract and became a free agent. This morning Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that Castellanos was drawing interest from both the Miami Marlins and the San Francisco Giants.
MLB
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: It shouldn’t be money holding up the Carlos Correa deal

It shouldn’t be money that is holding up the Detroit Tigers from signing free agent Carlos Correa. Detroit quickly made a splash in free agency, signing starting pitcher left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to a five-year contract with an out built-in after the first two years. Rodriguez gives the Tigers a reliable top-of-rotation arm to pair with Casey Mize and Tarik Skubal.
MLB
Bless You Boys

How the Rule 5 draft works, and which players the Tigers might add to the roster

The Detroit Tigers struck gold when they selected Akil Baddoo from the Minnesota Twins’ farm system with the third selection in the 2020 Rule 5 draft. In 2019, the Tigers chose Victor Reyes with the first overall pick, and he remains on the roster. This year, the Tigers will have the 11th selection.
NFL
chatsports.com

MLB Rumors: Nick Castellanos, Michael Conforto Decline $18.4M Qualifying Offers

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto and Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos were among the 14 free agents to receive an $18.4 million qualifying offer on Sunday, but they will reportedly test the open market. ESPN insider Jeff Passan reports that Conforto plans to decline the offer and enter free...
MLB
chatsports.com

MLB Rumors: Nick Castellanos, Avisail Garcia Drawing Interest from Marlins in FA

The Miami Marlins are doing their due diligence in evaluating free-agent outfielders. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that Miami has met with Nick Castellanos' agent, Scott Boras, following the right fielder's standout season for the Cincinnati Reds. Miami Herald writer Barry Jackson stated that the Marlins have also shown...
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

26K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy