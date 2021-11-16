ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Trump urges court to overturn 'rubber stamp' of Jan. 6 committee

By Harper Neidig
The Hill
 6 days ago
Lawyers for former President Trump on Tuesday asked an appeals court to overturn a judge's ruling that would allow the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) to hand over hundreds of pages of White House records to the House Jan. 6 Select Committee.

In a brief filed with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, Trump's legal team argued that the ruling from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is essentially a "rubber stamp" for the committee and would upend the balance of powers between the executive and legislative branches.

"The stakes in this case are high," the filing reads. "A decision upholding the Committees’ request to NARA would have enormous consequences, forever changing the dynamics between the political branches. It is naïve to assume that the fallout will be limited to President Trump or the events of January 6, 2021. Every Congress will point to some unprecedented thing about 'this President' to justify a request for his presidential records.

"In these hyper-partisan times, Congress will increasingly and inevitably use this new weapon to perpetually harass its political rival."

Trump quickly appealed after Chutkan ruled in favor of the committee last week and secured a temporary injunction from the D.C. circuit just a day before NARA was set to begin handing over records to the committee.

Trump's lawyers have argued that the records request is impermissibly broad and the Biden administration's refusal to honor the former president's assertions of executive privilege infringes on his constitutional rights.

But Chutkan ruled last week that Trump as a former president has little power to interfere in such an exchange between the sitting president and Congress.

"The legislative and executive branches believe the balance of equities and public interest are well served by the Select Committee’s inquiry," the judge, an Obama appointee, wrote. "The court will not second guess the two branches of government that have historically negotiated their own solutions to congressional requests for presidential documents."

The former president's legal team told the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday that if Chutkan's decision were to stand, it would open up future presidents to invasive congressional harassment.

"If the Committee’s request is upheld, there would be no limitation on the presidential records Congress could review," they wrote in the filing.

"Adopting the district court’s novel rule would allow Congress to give itself the power to investigate and undermine the authority of both the Executive Branch and Judicial Branch of the federal government," Trump's lawyers added. "This would upend any notion of separate and co-equal branches of government."

The appeals court has fast-tracked Trump's appeal, with responses from the committee and the Biden administration due next week. A three-judge panel will hear oral arguments in the case on Nov. 30.

Comments / 865

Cherry
6d ago

If he doesn't have nothing to Hide which we know He does are would not be trying so hard to get out of it he should be made to turn them over he is not special

Reply(124)
340
Kenny Kick You
6d ago

How come he’s not in jail turn on his VP didn’t mind if they hang him what a joke. This so called human is a disgrace to United State’s of America a disgrace.

Reply(40)
213
Wyatt Dixon
6d ago

Trump tried to steal the last election, and America deserves to know all the details so this doesn't happen again.

Reply(94)
280
Washington Times

Jan. 6 committee pleads for urgent release of Trump White House documents

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol told a federal appeals court on Monday that further delay in releasing former President Donald Trump‘s White House records “would inflict a serious constitutional injury” on the committee and interfere with its “legislative duty.”. House General Counsel...
TheDailyBeast

Judge Rejects Bannon Attempt to Push Contempt of Congress Hearing Into New Year

Trump-appointed federal Judge Carl Nichols slapped down ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon’s request to put off his next court appearance on contempt of Congress charges until January—even as he also declined the prosecution’s request that he set dates for a trial. Bannon phoned in his appearance in Nichols’ D.C. courtroom on Thursday, a day after he pleaded not guilty to allegations he illegally refused to cooperate with the House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His attorney, M. Evan Corcoran, argued that the court should make public a broad swath of unspecified documents that he asserted spoke to the committee’s “authority.”
Washington Post

Trump’s legal strategy tested in fight with Congress over Jan. 6 records

As president, Donald Trump stymied lawmakers seeking his financial records and the testimony of a close adviser by employing a legal strategy that worked to his advantage even when he lost in court. Trump has turned to these familiar tactics now in a bid to thwart House investigators pursuing accountability...
Washington Post

Sorry, Mr. Trump: Executive privilege is President Biden’s to assert

That is, does executive privilege — a president’s ability to shield internal documents and private conversations with top advisers from discovery — belong to the sitting president or the president whose secrets are being sought?. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. The answer is complicated, but...
MSNBC

Trump won a round in records fight. The Jan. 6 committee will win the war.

An appeals court concluded Thursday that former President Donald Trump can prevent the National Archives from turning over certain White House records to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. For now. And that is what is key. The House select committee should and will obtain...
Washington Times

Pelosi celebrates Trump court defeat in Jan. 6 inquiry

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday praised a federal judge’s ruling rejecting former President Trump’s request to block the National Archives from turning over documents sought by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. “The District Court has delivered an important victory for the Constitution, the...
AOL Corp

'Presidents are not kings': Trump appeals after federal judge refuses to withhold records from Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump immediately appealed Wednesday after a federal judge rejected his request late Tuesday to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan declined to issue a preliminary injunction sought by Trump’s lawyers. Chutkan...
The Hill

