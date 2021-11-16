Free lunches, golf simulator among perks at LinkedIn's new Omaha building

Fail-safe data sync that can "self heal" and ability to ensure only partner pipeline data syncs, reduces risk of exposing data to non-channel audiences. SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Impartner, the global pure-play leader in SaaS-based channel management and Partner Relationship Management (PRM), today announced an industry game-changing integration with HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, and the solution has been accepted to the HubSpot App Marketplace. The Impartner/HubSpot integration breaks new ground with a robust, fail-safe data sync that escrows everything and can "self heal" if there is an issue in data transmission and is one of the only integrations of its kind that allows companies to have the precise control they need to ensure only partner pipeline data is shared, reducing the risk of exposing non-channel data to audiences who have nothing to do with partners.

