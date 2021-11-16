ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Free lunches, golf simulator among perks at LinkedIn's new Omaha building

By Cindy Gonzalez Omaha World-Herald
 6 days ago

OMAHA -- Omaha’s fast-growing LinkedIn team moved into a new home Monday — greeted by frills that include walking trails, outdoor terraces, a golf simulator and a food court that serves free lunch. The 200,000-square-foot complex near 132nd and Pacific streets was tailored specially for the Microsoft-owned business and...

