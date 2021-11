Franky Wah is set to drop the Why Not Me EP on Anjunadeep and embark on a tour of North America this month. UK-based artist Franky Wah has been taking the scene by storm and only continues to pick up his momentum with each passing release. From 2018’s Rituals and 2020’s The Revival, Vol. 1 with Sasha to his sensational tracks including “Come Together” and the massive collaboration with Cristoph and Artche, “The World You See,” he’s only further proven his prowess in the studio. This year also saw Franky Wah join the ranks of the Anjunafamily with the release of Should Have Seen It Coming on Anjunadeep, and now he’s returned to the beloved imprint with another stunner in tow.

