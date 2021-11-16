The 100 Best Books of 2021

Bill Gates—he’s just like us. At least in the sense that he loves to read, and he periodically recommends books on his blog, GatesNotes. Today, he’s got a new list of holiday favorites for you, both fiction and non-. “When I was a kid, I was obsessed with science fiction,” he writes. “There was something so thrilling to me about these stories that pushed the limits of what was possible. As I got older, I started reading a lot more non-fiction. I was still interested in books that explored the implications of innovation, but it felt more important to learn something about our real world along the way. Lately, though, I’ve found myself drawn back to the kinds of books I would’ve loved as a kid.” His holiday reading list includes two science fiction novels, two non-fiction books that probably would have seemed like science fiction to Gates when he was a kid, and a novel about Shakespeare. Read on to see his picks, or take them in passively with this video, no reading involved.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 17 HOURS AGO