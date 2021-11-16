ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yer a relic, Harry: The first Harry Potter movie premiered exactly 20 years ago

By Rachel Treisman
wwno.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe film that brought the wizarding world to life — from Hogwarts to Hedwig to He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named — is now 20 years old. "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" premiered on Nov. 16, 2001, four years after the series' first book hit the shelves. Seven books, eight movies, multiple theme...

www.wwno.org

Comments / 0

Related
coppelltx.gov

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience

Potted Potter takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books (and a real-life game of Quidditch) into seventy hilarious minutes. This fantastically funny show features all your favorite characters, a special appearance from a fire-breathing dragon, endless costumes, brilliant songs, ridiculous props, and a generous helping of Hogwarts magic! This brilliant family entertainment is perfect for ages six to Dumbledore (who is very old indeed). The Mr. Cooper Group Lobby Gallery opens one hour prior to the performance, and the Main Hall doors open 30 minutes prior to the performance.
MOVIES
247tempo.com

This Is the Best Harry Potter Movie Ever Made

The phenomenon that is Harry Potter did not begin in the famous movies about the character but in the best-selling novels by J. K. Rowling. When the series was adapted into movies, they appealed to an even wider audience. The best Harry Potter movie is “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” (2011).
MOVIES
rcreader.com

“QCSO at the Movies: 'Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire' in Concert,” November 20

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA. Following hugely successful presentations of Harry Potter & the Sorcerer's Stone in 2017, Harry Potter & the Chamber of Secrets in 2018, and Harry Potter & the Prisoner of Azkaban in 2019 – and also following an unexpected year off from the series – the Quad City Symphony Orchestra returns to Davenport's Adler Theatre on November 20 to perform live accompaniment for Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire, the fourth movie smash adapted from J.K. Rowling's iconic fantasy/adventure novels.
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Coltrane
Evening Star

Tom Felton was almost Harry Potter

Tom Felton was almost cast as Harry Potter. The 34-year-old actor is best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the wizarding saga but director Chris Columbus - who helmed the first two movies - revealed Warner Bros. bosses were keen to cast him in the lead role but he "knew" the young actor would be better as the villainous schoolboy.
MOVIES
CNET

How and where to watch all the Harry Potter movies in the right order

A gawky kid with glasses and a lightning-bolt scar magically transformed into one of the world's most successful fantasy franchises. The first Harry Potter book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (called Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in the US), came out in 1997, and since then things have moved more quickly than the Golden Snitch in Harry's favorite sport, Quidditch. Author J.K. Rowling wrote seven books in the Harry Potter series, and they were made into eight blockbuster films.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Should the Harry Potter Movies Get a Remake?

Seriously, who didn’t see this coming the moment that reboots started becoming insanely popular? The Harry Potter franchise finished up the main story back in 2011, and after a decade it’s not too hard to think that someone might have been sitting around wondering if the whole thing could be rebooted and produce the same effect. Of course, that’s hoping for more than lightning in a bottle. That’s hoping that one can catch a series of lightning strikes with their bare fingers without ever getting singed. It’s not surprising at all to think that a lot of people don’t want to see this happen since there’s no way to know just how it could go and if it would be a wise move from any angle that it could be viewed from. So far it does appear that a series could be coming out based on the Potterverse and set within it, but even that sounds like a bad idea since leaving this story as it is without any attempt to remake anything would be nice, plus, pushing it forward for another movie or two might be the only real way to make it work.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Theater#First Book#Yer#Npr#Los Angeles Times
Inside the Magic

5 Things The ‘Star Wars’ Movies Could Learn From ‘Harry Potter’

If we were asked to think of two incredibly popular franchises with several movies under their belts, the first two that would instantly come to mind are Star Wars and Harry Potter. While you might not necessarily be a fan of both (or either!), you’ll probably agree that each franchise has a lot of staying power.
MOVIES
wfla.com

Best Harry Potter blanket

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the impending arrival of the holiday season, the time to binge-watch Harry Potter with the whole family is almost here. So get ready to kick up your feet, pour some hot cocoa and pumpkin juice and get cozy on the sofa with these soft and warm Harry Potter blankets. Not only are they trendy and fun, but these beautiful blankets will lovingly showcase your true Hogwarts pride for the 20th anniversary of The Wizarding World.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
country1037fm.com

The Cast of “Harry Potter” Films Reuniting

First off, let me make this alarming opening statement: The Harry Potter Films are now 20 years old. IKR? How did THAT happen? Anyway, to celebrate this, HBO Max (ala their “Friends” reunion special) is bringing the stars of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint together for “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.”
MOVIES
CNET

20 years on, the Harry Potter films are more magical than ever

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the first film in one of the most beloved pop culture franchises, turns 20 this week. My own obsession with the series, though, didn't start until quite a bit later. (This will come as no surprise to anyone who's read about my very late expeditions into the worlds of Marvel and Lost.)
MOVIES
imdb.com

Check Out the Stars of Harry Potter, 20 Years Later

The boy who lived is now the young actor who grew up. Can you believe it's been 20 years since we were transported to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The Chris Columbus-directed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical novel about a young wizard who lived in a cupboard under the stairs was the acting debut for the main trio—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—who would become three of the most famous actors in the world. While expectations were higher than a quidditch broom, the first film in the eight-movie journey managed to shatter expectations, grossing over $1 billion at the...
MOVIES
twincitieslive.com

Harry Potter Director: Chris Columbus

The first Harry Potter film opened on November 16, 2001, quickly becoming an instant hit. Our movie guy, Paul McGuire Grimes, talks to the director of the first two Harry Potter movies, Chris Columbus.
MOVIES
socalthrills.com

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Premiering Jan. 1

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson join filmmaker Chris Columbus and other esteemed cast members across all eight Harry Potter films as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, which premiered 20 years ago today. The retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy