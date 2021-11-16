ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORM WATCH: Sunny skies before rain, wind Thursday night

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ujh0f_0cyR8lSY00

New Jersey will see below-average temperatures over the next few days, before a warmup later in the week, as well as some wet weather.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Mike Favetta says today will see mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the 50s. There will still be a chill in the sky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DZe4z_0cyR8lSY00

Clear weather will remain overnight, with temperatures in the low-30s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Wednesday will see sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the high-50s, with mild conditions. Wednesday night will see partly clouds skies with temperatures in the upper-40s.

Thursday will see a slight temperature increase, with temperatures in the mid-60s. Mostly clear skies are expected. Clouds will develop Thursday evening, with some rain developing overnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper-30s.

Rain is expected to begin around 9 p.m. and will end during Friday's morning hours before the commute. There is a high risk for slippery roads, a medium risk for gusty winds and a low risk for heavy rain and street flooding.

Friday will see mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper-40s. Clear skies will remain overnight, with temperatures in the low-30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyraa_0cyR8lSY00

News 12

News 12

