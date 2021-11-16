ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Morgan Wallen Adds Second Nashville & NYC Shows To “The Dangerous Tour” After First Shows Sell Out Almost Immediately

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmetP_0cyR8OLx00

It’s hard to argue that Morgan Wallen is the hottest ticket in the country right now.

Since getting back on the road, Morgan has been selling out festivals and shows wherever he plays. He also recently sold out a three-night run at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, selling 36,000 tickets in 90 minutes.

This week Morgan announced his 2022 headlining arena tour, The Dangerous Tour, which will feature Hardy and Larry Fleet and is slated to kick off on February 3 and run through September 2022.

Tickets for the first half of the tour don’t officially go on sale until Friday, but the presale began today – and if you didn’t get your tickets already, you may just be out of luck.

As soon as the presale began, fans already began reporting long queues and sold-out shows before they even had a chance to get their tickets.

In fact, tickets went so fast that Morgan has already added additional shows to his stops in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena and at Madison Square Garden in New York City after the original dates sold out almost immediately.

In addition to the originally-announced date of March 17, Morgan will also be playing at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, March 18. And the additional show at Madison Square Garden will be taking place on February 10 after the original date of February 9 sold out.

A quick look at the rest of the dates that went on sale today on Ticketmaster and you can see that most of the shows are already sold out or close to selling out. And remember, this is just the presale – tickets haven’t even gone on sale to the general public yet.

I think it’s safe to say that The Dangerous Tour is already shaping up to be one of the hottest tickets of 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Gabe Lee Announces New EP, ‘Live From Water Street’

PUT SOME RESPECT ON THIS MAN’S NAME. When you think of non-mainstream country artists, it’s always guys like Tyler Childers, Cody Jinks, and Sturgill Simpson that come to mind. They’ve always unapologetically done things their own way, and that’s why they’ve garnered huge followings with relatively zero radio play or...
ROCHESTER, NY
Whiskey Riff

Red Shahan Is Playing A Show With… Nelly?

Well, of all the things I didn’t expect to see this year, this may take the cake. After releasing his masterpiece album Javelina earlier this year, Red Shahan has been hitting the road pretty hard, playing shows all around the country but, to my disappointment, mostly out West. I’ve been...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Lexington, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, NY
Lexington, KY
Entertainment
City
Hardy, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Whiskey Riff

Hear Chris Stapleton & Adele Team Up For Bonus Version Of “Easy On Me”

COME ON WITH IT. I mean, we already knew… As soon as we saw “Adele featuring Chris Stapleton” on the tracklist, we already knew it was gonna be fire. But Adele and Chris didn’t have to go this hard. Set to hit country radio, the Chris Stapleton version of Adele’s smash single “Easy On Me” is a Target exclusive, meaning that you have to buy the deluxe edition of her new 30 album from Target to get your hands on […] The post Hear Chris Stapleton & Adele Team Up For Bonus Version Of “Easy On Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Cody Johnson Releases Cover Of Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December”

It’s a CoJo Christmas… I'm not big on Christmas music too early, but Cody Johnson can sing a Christmas song. — Whiskey Riff (@WhiskeyRiff) November 20, 2021 Granted, I still think you gotta save the Christmas music for after Thanksgiving, but “If We Make It Through December” isn’t technically a Christmas song… right? I mean, it’s kind of like Die Hard… it takes place during Christmas, but isn’t really about Christmas per se… right? I don’t know… Whether it’s a Christmas song or not, it’s […] The post Cody Johnson Releases Cover Of Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Through December” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Morgan Wallen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Out#Quick Look#Morgan Wallen Adds#Second Nashville Nyc#The Dangerous Tour#Hardy And Larry Fleet#Des Moins#Alyssahannaa#Morganwallen#Bridgestone Arena
Whiskey Riff

30 More New-ish Country Songs You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The end of 2021 is in sight, and thankfully, it has been a whole lot better than 2020 was. Now that bands are able to tour again, more albums and singles have been released, making this year a great one for new music. If you’re not keeping up with what is coming out weekly, then it is easy to fall behind and miss out on some great stuff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (11/19/21)

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have new tunes from Wade Bowen, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson, Alison Krauss with Robert Plant, Hardy with the Cadillac Three and Rhett Akins, Brantley Gilbert, Willie Nelson, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, Shane Smith & The Saints, Tyler Braden, Kat Hasty, Brent Cobb, Paul Cauthen and more.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Shane Smith & The Saints Release Live Acoustic Cover Of “Pancho & Lefty” And Shocker, It’s Awesome

Shane Smith & The Saints have put together a heck of a career for themselves despite seeming to still be pretty under the radar. Since their Debut Album in 2013, Coast, they’ve been in what I call the “John Prine Category” – meaning they’re probably a favorite of your favorite artist, even if you’re not familiar with their work. I’m still going back and listening to albums and songs I’d never heard and honestly should have made this a point of emphasis […] The post Shane Smith & The Saints Release Live Acoustic Cover Of “Pancho & Lefty” And Shocker, It’s Awesome first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: Loretta Lynn Released Her Controversial Song “Rated X” In 1972

Loretta Lynn made a career out of saying things no one else would. And on this date in 1972, she released one of her most controversial songs, “Rated X,” from her 1973 Entertainer of the Year album (which she subsequently released after becoming the first female to win Entertainer of the Year in 1972). It would eventually become her sixth #1 country single as a solo artist. A solo write from Loretta, it didn’t sit well with a lot of […] The post On This Date: Loretta Lynn Released Her Controversial Song “Rated X” In 1972 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

81K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy