Morgan Wallen Adds Second Nashville & NYC Shows To “The Dangerous Tour” After First Shows Sell Out Almost Immediately

It’s hard to argue that Morgan Wallen is the hottest ticket in the country right now.

Since getting back on the road, Morgan has been selling out festivals and shows wherever he plays. He also recently sold out a three-night run at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, selling 36,000 tickets in 90 minutes.

This week Morgan announced his 2022 headlining arena tour, The Dangerous Tour, which will feature Hardy and Larry Fleet and is slated to kick off on February 3 and run through September 2022.

Tickets for the first half of the tour don’t officially go on sale until Friday, but the presale began today – and if you didn’t get your tickets already, you may just be out of luck.

As soon as the presale began, fans already began reporting long queues and sold-out shows before they even had a chance to get their tickets.

In fact, tickets went so fast that Morgan has already added additional shows to his stops in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena and at Madison Square Garden in New York City after the original dates sold out almost immediately.

In addition to the originally-announced date of March 17, Morgan will also be playing at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, March 18. And the additional show at Madison Square Garden will be taking place on February 10 after the original date of February 9 sold out.

A quick look at the rest of the dates that went on sale today on Ticketmaster and you can see that most of the shows are already sold out or close to selling out. And remember, this is just the presale – tickets haven’t even gone on sale to the general public yet.

I think it’s safe to say that The Dangerous Tour is already shaping up to be one of the hottest tickets of 2022.