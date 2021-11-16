ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman who passed out on night out later discovered bite mark on arm

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
 6 days ago
A woman who was on a night out was shocked to discover a huge bite mark on her arm after losing consciousness - and has no idea who the biter is.

TikToker Hattie (@crocodilealligat0r) revealed her mystery bite mark after a trip to Fever, a nightclub in Exeter, England which left her arm alarmingly red and swollen.

Clearly whoever was responsible took a deliberate chomp as in one clip, there are clear and deep bite marks on Hattie’s skin.

Her on-screen caption read: “Whoever was in fever in Exeter last night and bit me, let me know that you don’t have a disease [and] that I’m gonna live :).”

Since sharing her dilemma, Hattie’s bitten arm video has received 1.4m views, and over 190,000 likes, with people who were extremely concerned for Hattie, asking if she was okay in the comments, with others also acknowledging how insane it is that someone would do this.

One person wrote: “Girl what on earth happened... ARE YOU OKAY.”

“Why are people literally unhinged, like who just BITES people ????” another person said.

Someone else replied: “they’re BITING us now??”

“Nurse here! If they broke the skin you need to go A&E, humans mouth have a crazy amount of bacteria and you could need an injection and antibiotic,” a fourth person replied with their medical expertise.

In a follow-up video, Hattie then updated her followers that she was now at an NHS walk-in centre to seek medical help, waiting to be seen, but it seems the bite mark hasn’t been getting any better.

“Update i am in an NHS walk in centre,” she wrote, “but the bruising has got a lot worse :/”

The TikToker then pans the camera around to show her arm, which looks it’s changed to a purplish colour and visibly even more swollen than before.

But Hattie appears ok in another update video, where she explains the events from the fateful night.

She noted how she didn’t feel “that drunk” but lost consciousness at one point.

“Last thing I remember was that I was like dancing with my friends, then I remember kind of losing them,” Hattie recalls. “And then I don’t remember anything until I was passed out in the toilets.”

Due to not feeling very drunk and randomly losing consciousness, Hattie believe that it’s possible she had her drink spiked.

“The fact that I lost my memory—I could’ve been spiked, I’m not sure,” the TikToker added. “It could’ve just been my brain didn’t want to make a memory.”

Given there has been a recent increase in spiking incidents, with almost 200 have been reported to police forces across the UK within the last two months, the National Police Chiefs’ Council said on October 22 - so it is possible this could have happened to Hattie.

Understandably, Hattie was “freaking out” when spotted the giant bite mark, and proceeded to leave the club.

The next day, the TikTok got the bruise check at an NHS walk-in centre under her mother’s recommendation.

She then shows her bruise once more, describing how the bite mark is still “purple” and “really sore.”

“But I’m alive and I’m OK,” she added.

Let’s hope this was a one off incident, and not yet another concern to add the list of things women worry about when going on a night out.

indy100 has contacted Fever nightclub Exeter for comment.

Comments / 53

Susie Thurman
6d ago

Well, the best thing to do is to stay sober, so that you want pass out again, because the next time could be fatal‼️

Reply(4)
22
Ajala the King
6d ago

It is very dangerous for woman to drink without control, to the point that they passed out.There are so many preditors out there, who will take advantage of a drunk woman, It can turn urgly or deadly.Be responsible, stop drinking: live a good and honorable life.

Reply(5)
9
Rosemary Mancini
6d ago

Perhaps get more of a medical exam just to make sure nothing more than a bite on the arm happened while passed out. ?!?! Just to be sure. Then please take more measures to be safe.

Reply
3
