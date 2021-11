Last week, the NCAA announced that star Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn will be suspended for the first three games of the upcoming basketball season after it was made known that he sold team-issued memorabilia three weeks before the NCAA changed its rules on name, image and likeness — commonly referred to as NIL. Cockburn will miss the contest against Jackson State, as well as the forthcoming games against Arkansas State and Marquette.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO