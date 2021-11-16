Norwegian Cruise Line To Raise $800M Via Debt Offering

Norwegian Cruise Line stock (NYSE: NCLH) declined by almost 15% over the last week (five trading days), compared to the S&P 500 which remained roughly flat over the same period. The stock also remains down by about 9.5% over the last month (about 21 trading days). There are a couple of factors driving the recent decline. For one, the company announced a direct offering of ordinary shares to certain holders of its exchangeable senior notes due in 2024. While the move should help the company cut its borrowing costs, investors were likely concerned about the dilutive effects of the offering. Secondly, investors also seem disposed to booking some profits in the cruise line stock in recent weeks, after it saw some gains in late October and early November, as the company published quarterly earnings and indicated that bookings for 2022 were ahead of 2019 levels.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO