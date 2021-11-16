ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Norwegian Cruise Line To Raise $800M Via Debt Offering

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd’s (NYSE: NCLH) subsidiary, NCL Corporation Ltd (NCLC), has proposed to sell $800 million of its exchangeable senior notes...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

BofA Bullish On Gold, Upgrades 2 Mining Company Stocks

BofA Securities took a look at two mining companies' stock, noting it will be difficult to sustain 10-Year Treasuries above 2.5% and with gold markets “refocusing from tighter monetary policy on limits to interest rate increases, the yellow metal should rally." The Gold Thesis: The BofA Commodities team expects the...
METAL MINING
Benzinga

China Xiangtai Food To Raise $16.5M Via Equity Offering

China Xiangtai Food Co Ltd (NASDAQ: PLIN) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors to sell $16.5 million of its ordinary shares in a registered direct offering. The company has agreed to sell 17.18 million ordinary shares in a direct offering and warrants to purchase 17.18 million ordinary shares in a concurrent private placement.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Anaplan (PLAN)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Anaplan. Anaplan’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on November 23, 2021. There is no upcoming split for Anaplan. What sector and industry does Anaplan (PLAN) operate in?. A. Anaplan is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nclh#Ncl Corporation Ltd#Nclc
Benzinga

Arrival To Raise $307M Via Equity Offering

Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) has upsized its public follow-on offering to 32.37 million ordinary shares (previously 25 million shares) at a public offering price of $9.50 per share. The offer price represents a 4% discount on the company’s closing price as of November 18, 2021. The follow-on offering is expected...
MARKETS
Forbes

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Looks Set To Rebound After Recent Sell Off

Norwegian Cruise Line stock (NYSE: NCLH) declined by almost 15% over the last week (five trading days), compared to the S&P 500 which remained roughly flat over the same period. The stock also remains down by about 9.5% over the last month (about 21 trading days). There are a couple of factors driving the recent decline. For one, the company announced a direct offering of ordinary shares to certain holders of its exchangeable senior notes due in 2024. While the move should help the company cut its borrowing costs, investors were likely concerned about the dilutive effects of the offering. Secondly, investors also seem disposed to booking some profits in the cruise line stock in recent weeks, after it saw some gains in late October and early November, as the company published quarterly earnings and indicated that bookings for 2022 were ahead of 2019 levels.
MARKETS
Benzinga

SharpLink Gaming Shares Plunge On Raising $10M Via Direct Equity Offering

SharpLink Gaming Ltd (NASDAQ: SBET) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investment firm, which is an existing company shareholder. The investor will purchase 1.4 million of the company's ordinary shares at $3.75 per share and pre-funded a warrant to purchase up to 1.25 million ordinary shares at a funding amount of $3.74 per share and an exercise price of $0.01 per share, for gross proceeds of $10 million.
MARKETS
investing.com

Stifel Labels Norwegian Cruise Line Weakness a Buying Opportunity

Investing.com — Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) shares are down for a 7th consecutive day Tuesday, falling more than 7% heading into the close. However, Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski sees the current weakness in the stock as a buying opportunity, telling investors that the market is "misinterpreting" what is happening with capital market transactions that were announced by the company.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

MercadoLibre Stock Slides After Raising $1.55B Via Equity Offering At 5% Discount

MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) has priced its underwritten public offering of one million shares of common stock at $1,550.00 per share. The offer price represents a discount of 5% to Mercadolibre’s last close on November 15, 2021. The company expects $1.55 billion in proceeds from the offering before underwriting discounts...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Peloton Interactive raises more than $1B via equity offering

Peloton Interactive (PTON +4.9%) has priced public offering of ~23.91M shares of its Class A common stock at $46 per share. Shares are currently higher as the equity offering priced at a discount. The offering represents ~8% of the total market-cap of $14.91B. Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~3.26M shares...
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Thinking about buying stock in Geovax Labs, SoFi Technologies, Riot Blockchain, Norwegian Cruise Line, or Tilray?

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for GOVX, SOFI, RIOT, NCLH, and TLRY. To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link. (Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser...
ECONOMY
travelweekly.com

Norwegian Cruise Line: Advisors and no discounting are keys to sales success

MIAMI BEACH -- Norwegian Cruise Line leaders at Travel Weekly's CruiseWorld last week said travel agent sales are leading the comeback from Covid-19 and that the line's refusal to discount cruises has something to do with that. In a chat on stage between Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings CEO Frank Del...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

European Wax Center Raises $62M Via Equity Offering

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) announced the pricing of a public offering of 5.2 million shares of its Class A common stock at $26.25 a share. The offering price represents a 2.2% discount on the company's last close on November 10, 2021. The offering includes 2.9 million shares of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Red Rock Resorts Subsidiary To Raise $500M Via Debt Offering

Red Rock Resorts Inc's (NASDAQ: RRR) subsidiary, Station Casinos LLC, intends to offer $500 million of senior notes due 2031 through a private offering. The company intends to use offering net proceeds, together with borrowings, to make a distribution of $344 million to holders of outstanding limited liability company interests, to pay the purchase price for shares of Class A Common Stock tendered in the offer to purchase up to $350 million of its Class A Common Stock, and for general corporate purposes.
MARKETS
cruiseindustrynews.com

Cruise Line Onboard Revenues Are Off the Charts

Cruise lines are seeing record onboard revenues on a per passenger basis thanks to pent up demand, bundling strategies and consumers with fresh wallets. “Our onboard revenues for guests are off the charts, and our Net Promoter Scores have been exceptionally strong,” said Arnold Donald, CEO at Carnival Corporation, on the company’s third quarter earnings call.
ECONOMY
sgbonline.com

Fanatics Plans $500 Million Debt Offering

Licensed sports merchandise giant Fanatics Commerce Intermediate Holdco LLC plans to issue a $500 million senior secured term loan to fund investments at its parent entity, Fanatics Holdings Inc. S&P assigned a ‘BB-‘ credit rating to the debt issuance while Moody’s assigned a Ba3 CFR rating. The proceeds will be...
NFL
Benzinga

Graphic Packaging To Raise $735M Via Debt Offering

Graphic Packaging Holding Company's (NYSE: GPK) subsidiary, Graphic Packaging International LLC, has launched an offering to sell $400.0 million of its senior notes due 2030 and €290.0 million of its senior notes due 2029 in a private offering. The Senior Notes will be guaranteed by Graphic Packaging International Partners LLC...
INDUSTRY
cruiseindustrynews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Moves to Flexible Work Model for Shoreside Staff

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has moved to what CEO Frank Del Rio said was a flexible work model for its shoreside staffs globally. As a result, shoreside employees have moved to a four-to-one work model, meaning they come to the office Monday through Thursday, and are allowed to work remotely on Fridays.
ECONOMY
lngindustry.com

Teekay LNG partners completes Norwegian bond offering

DNB Markets, Nordea, Danske Bank, SEB, Swedbank and Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank acted as Joint Lead Managers. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the bonds or any other security of Teekay LNG. The bonds have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or any state securities laws. Unless so registered, the bonds may not be offered or sold in the US except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy