The longtime former chief judge of the Yonkers City Court died Friday.

Arthur "Mike" Doran was 80 years old.

Doran was a judge from 1987 to 2007. He started the Yonkers Drug Court.

He began his career in the Yonkers Corporation Counsel's office and served as city manager before becoming judge.

He is survived by his wife and five children.

Doran's funeral will be Thursday at St. Mary's Church in Yonkers.