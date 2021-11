Excellon Resources (NYSE: EXN) is actively working to reignite the Saxony region’s proud and storied history, which has long been synonymous with silver mining. According to Ben Pullinger, SVP Geology and Corporate Development for Excellon, Saxony has become an important jurisdiction for the company over that past year. “In mid-2020, Excellon announced that it had entered into a research and development alliance with the Helmholtz Institute Freiberg (‘HIF’). The company’s team seeks to apply modern exploration technology on the historically significant Silver City mineral field in Saxony, Germany,” reads a recent article.

