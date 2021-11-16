ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

EXPLAINER: How the Rittenhouse jury was narrowed

By SCOTT BAUER, TODD RICHMOND and MICHAEL TARM
WDBO
WDBO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wtdkY_0cyR7aV600
Kenosha Protest Shootings Kyle Rittenhouse, left, sits next to the tumbler that he will use to select the jurors who will not participate in deliberations during his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) (SEAN KRAJACIC)

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse played a direct role Tuesday in choosing, albeit randomly, the final 12 jurors who are deciding his innocence or guilt in the murder trial over his killing two protesters and wounding a third last summer.

At the direction of Circuit Judge Bruce Schroder, Rittenhouse's attorney placed slips of paper into a raffle drum with the numbers of each of the 18 jurors on it who sat through the two-week trial. The drum had been sitting on a window ledge throughout the trial but was placed in front of Rittenhouse at the defense table Tuesday.

With the jury watching, Rittenhouse then selected six pieces of paper from the drum, each bearing a number that corresponded to a juror. A court official then read aloud the numbers of the jurors being dismissed: 11, 58, 14, 45, 9 and 52. The names of the jurors have not been made public.

The dismissed jurors won't be among the final 12 deliberating the case. But they were required to remain in the courthouse, at the request of the defense, until the jury returned with a verdict.

Hours later, in response to questions about the drawing, Schroeder said he's been having defendants pull the numbers of alternate jurors from the drum for roughly 20 years.

Portage County Assistant District Attorney Robert Jambois was a prosecutor in Kenosha in 2008 when he tried Mark Jensen for homicide in front of Schroeder. Jensen was accused of poisoning and smothering his wife in one of the highest-profile cases to land in Schroeder's courtroom before Rittenhouse.

Jambois said alternates were designated by picking numbers from a tumbler but that the clerk of courts pulled the numbers from it, not Jensen.

“I’ve never heard of a defendant pulling the names,” Jambois said. “That’s done by a member of the court.”

Julius Kim, a former Milwaukee County assistant district attorney, said he’s never seen a judge allow a defendant to draw the numbers to determine who the final members of a jury will be.

“It’s not unusual to select alternates by lot,” Kim said. ”(But) I’ve never seen a judge allow a defendant to draw those names. That might be a little unconventional but there’s nothing wrong with it that I could really see."

Milwaukee-based defense attorney Tom Grieve also said he’s never seen a defendant do that, “but it's a shoulder shrug for me.”

“I don’t really care," Grieve said. "The point is they have some system to arrive at 12 jurors. It’s certainly unusual but I don’t see anything wrong with it.”

There’s no prohibition on having the defendant draw the numbers of alternate jurors, but the general practice is to have the clerk of courts do it, said Ion Meyn, an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School.

“This is not really a well-litigated area,” Meyn said.

If it is common practice for that judge, prosecutors may decide it’s not worth objecting to, Meyn said.

“Too risky,” Mehn said of objecting. “Too many downsides to that.”

The Rittenhouse jury pool had started at 20, but one juror was dismissed for health reasons and another was let go after he told a joke related to the case to a bailiff.

The jury began deliberations on Tuesday, minutes after Rittenhouse drew the numbers. The judge asked both sides to remain within 10 minutes of the courthouse in case there were questions.

Rittenhouse faced multiple charges after he killed two protesters and injured a third on the streets of Kenosha last summer. The protests were spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, argues he acted in self-defense. The most serious charge before jurors could put Rittenhouse in prison for the rest of his life.

Schroeder, the judge in Rittenhouse's trial, is the longest-serving circuit court judge in Wisconsin. The 75-year-old's methods have drawn attention throughout the trial, including reading trivia questions to jurors at the outset, professing his lack of knowledge about modern technology, asking for applause for veterans on Veterans Day as a defense witness who served in the military was about to testify and sometimes speaking angrily at prosecutors when they pursued lines of questioning he had barred.

___

Bauer and Richmond reported from Madison, Wisconsin.

___

Find AP's full coverage of the Rittenhouse trial: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

Waukesha parade crash suspect's bail raises questions

WAUKESHA, Wis. — (AP) — The suspect in a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee that killed five people was free on $1,000 bail posted just two days before the deadly event, a fact that is leading to a review of what happened and renewed calls for giving judges more power to set higher bails.
WAUKESHA, WI
WDBO

Chief: No evidence parade-crash suspect knew anyone on route

WAUKESHA, Wis. — (AP) — The SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier, Waukesha’s police chief said Monday. Police Chief Dan Thompson said...
WAUKESHA, WI
WDBO

SUV driver ID'd in parade crash; was he fleeing a crime?

WAUKESHA, Wis. — (AP) — A person taken into custody after an SUV plowed into holiday parade in Wisconsin, killing at least five people, has been identified as 39-year-old Darrell Brooks. Police haven't yet identified the “person of interest” they are holding. But two law enforcement officials briefed on the...
WAUKESHA, WI
WDBO

Police: Parade-crash suspect was in a domestic disturbance

WAUKESHA, Wis. — (AP) — The man suspected of plowing his SUV into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, had left the scene of a domestic dispute just minutes before, Waukesha's police chief said Monday. Police Chief Dan Thompson said there was...
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WDBO

Attorneys make final case to jurors in Ahmaud Arbery's death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Attorneys made a final push Monday to persuade the jury in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, with the prosecution saying that three white men chased him solely “because he was a Black man running down the street” and defense attorneys repeatedly blaming Arbery for his own death.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WDBO

Prosecutor: Three men had no cause to chase Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — The three white men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery had no cause to make a citizen's arrest when they saw him in their neighborhood, and they pursued him solely "because he was a Black man running down their street," a prosecutor said Monday in closing arguments.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WDBO

Florida court clears ‘Groveland Four’ of 1949 rape

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida judge exonerated four Black men who were falsely accused of raping a white woman in 1949. Administrative Judge Heidi Davis dismissed the indictments of Ernest Thomas and Samuel Shepherd, who were killed, and set aside the convictions and sentences of Charles Greenlee and Walter Irvin, the Associated Press reported. The men, known as the “Groveland Four”, were aged 16 to 26 in 1949 when they were accused of raping a white woman in Groveland, Lake County.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Justice Department settles with Parkland victims' parents in lawsuit over FBI negligence in school shooting

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice has reached a settlement with parents of the Parkland shooting victims, court documents obtained by ABC News show. Parents Fred and Jennifer Guttenberg sued the DOJ in 2018, alleging that the FBI knew shooter Nikolas Cruz was "going to explode" at some point and did nothing to stop him from starting a massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Grieve
Person
Mark Jensen
WDBO

Man locked up because of mistaken identity sues Hawaii

HONOLULU — (AP) — A formerly homeless man who ended up in a mental institution for more than two years because of mistaken identity is suing the state and various Honolulu police officers, Hawaii public defenders and doctors. Joshua Spriestersbach's attorneys say in a lawsuit filed Sunday in U.S. District...
HAWAII STATE
WDBO

Waukesha Christmas parade: What we know about the 5 victims

WAUKESHA, Wis. — As the close-knit Waukesha community mourned the deaths of five beloved residents killed when a sport utility vehicle plowed through the Wisconsin city’s annual holiday parade early Sunday evening, family and friends remembered the victims. Waukesha Chief of Police Dan Thompson on Monday identified the five people...
WAUKESHA, WI
WDBO

Alaska man pleads not guilty to threatening 2 US senators

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — A man charged with threatening the lives of Alaska’s two U.S. senators pleaded not guilty on Monday and judge decided that he will remain in custody. Jason Weiner, an attorney for Jay Allen Johnson, entered the plea on his client's behalf during Johnson's arraignment in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#Murder#Defense Attorney#Ap#Circuit
WDBO

Feds seek to protect map turtles in 4 Gulf states, Georgia

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday that it is proposing threatened status for the Pearl River map turtle, seeking to grant added federal protections to an at-risk species found only in Louisiana and Mississippi. “These native freshwater map turtles are at risk and...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
15K+
Followers
39K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy