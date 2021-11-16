ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Wounded deer runs into Louisiana hospital, up escalator, video shows

By Nexstar Media Wire, Allison Bruhl, Trinity Velazquez
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RN3e0_0cyR7Xnn00

BATON ROUGE, La. ( WVLA ) – An injured deer that ran into a Louisiana hospital on Monday has been euthanized, wildlife officials have confirmed.

The deer entered through the main entryway of Our Lady of the Lake medical center in Baton Rouge just after 2 p.m. The animal then climbed an escalator to the second floor where it ran into a wall.

Prior to entering the hospital, the deer was reportedly seen with blood coming out of its mouth on a nearby roadway in the city’s health district, apparently after being hit by a car.

Our Lady of the Lake released closed-circuit footage of the incident to Facebook on Monday evening.

State Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Jim LaCour said the hospital’s staff kept the deer calm until members from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries arrived.

Pfizer’s new COVID-19 pill cut death, hospital risk by almost 90%

“The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department responded promptly helping to remove the animal,” said officials with Our Lady of the Lake. “Patient care has not been interrupted and the area is being thoroughly sanitized. While most unusual in any busy regional medical center, we assume the deer may have wandered in from nearby Ward’s Creek.”

The deer was sedated and was brought back to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries headquarters to be examined. Results revealed major injuries to the animal “and was therefore euthanized,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The deer was determined to be a doe of about 4 and a half. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries also collected biological samples for further testing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

FOX21 News thanks first responders in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — As Thanksgiving approaches, the FOX21 Morning News team is highlighting its thanks for the hard work put in by first responders in Colorado Springs. The past few year have been challenging, at best, for most in the medical field as well as for all the men and women in law enforcement, working […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

CSFD reports no injuries after basement fire on Galena Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to a working fire at 5126 Galena Drive on Monday. According to a CSFD tweet, the fire started in a basement. Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames and determine no one had been hurt. The fire department has not yet released how the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Kruger Rock Fire near Estes Park at 100% containment

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) – The Kruger Rock Fire is 100% contained and remains at 147 acres in size as of Saturday, according to the Forest Service. Officials told residents near the fire to expect to see smoke and flames in the interior. Officials are asking people not to call 911.
ESTES PARK, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Pets & Animals
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Hospital#Deer#Weather#Louisiana Hospital
KXRM

HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Colorado Springs asked to help find missing man

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man. Kyrie Byer, 26, was last seen Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. He was wearing a t-shirt, grey shorts, and may not be wearing shoes. Kyrie is about 200lbs, 5’11”, and has black hair. If […]
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
KXRM

KXRM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy