FBI asking for help to ID child sex assault victim FBI asking for help to ID child sex assault victim (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

NATIONWIDE — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) needs your help to identify an unknown man who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation, a release said.

A video was found of the unidentified man, John Doe 45, shown with a child that was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020, a release said.

According to the FBI, the data embedded within the video files showed that the files were produced between January 2019 and April 2019.

John Doe is described as a white male with brown hair, a brown mustache, and a brown beard who is heard speaking English in the video.

Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years, the release said.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

No charges have been filed in the case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The release said:

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

You can find more information on the FBI’s website at http://www.fbi.gov/wanted/ecap.

