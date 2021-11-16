ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don't get dragged! Iditarod musher shares tales from the trail

By Dave Davies
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 6 days ago
Blair Braverman, an adventurer and sled dog racer who finished Alaska's nearly 1,000-mile long Iditarod race in 2019, has some advice for aspiring mushers. Rule no. 1, she says, is to never let go of the sled or the dogs. "People have this idea that if you let go...

