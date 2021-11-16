HPD arrest log, Nov. 8 to 10

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:29 a.m. police arrested Jesse Berryhill on warrants during a traffic stop at Central and Palm. At 2:29 a.m. police responded to the 300 block of west Broadway for a report of an 18-year-old walking back and forth between Oak and Pine. The subject reportedly threatened to kick in a door. Police located Adrian Elston in the area of Summit and Oak and arrested him on warrants.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 14 DAYS AGO