Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles Streaming Site Is Live

Deadline has launched the streaming site for Contenders Film: Los Angeles, featuring the full panels from all 31 buzzy awards-season movies that made up Sunday’s all-day showcase at the DGA Theater.

Jennifer Hudson, Kristen Stewart, Javier Bardem, Adam McKay, Lady Gaga, Mahershala Ali, Nicole Kidman, Ben Affleck, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kenneth Branagh, Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz, Simon Rex, Marlee Matlin, Andrew Garfield and Dakota Johnson were among the stars and creatives taking part in the presentations, marking Deadline’s official kickoff to the movie awards season.

The A-list lineup chatted up a strong selection of film that featured Being the Ricardos, The Tender Bar, The Tragedy of Macbeth, CODA, Belfast, Sing 2, House of Gucci, Licorice Pizza, Spencer, Respect, The Power of the Dog, Don’t Look Up, tick,tick…BOOM!, The Lost Daughter, Parallel Mothers, King Richard, Dune, Mass, I’m Your Man, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, A Hero, Swan Song, Leave No Traces, The Boss Baby: Family Business, Spirit Untamed, The Good Boss, Blue Bayou, The Worst Person in the World, C’Mon C’Mon, Red Rocket and Jockey.

They hailed from Amazon Studios, Apple Original Films with A24, Apple Original Films, A24, Aurum Film, Bleecker Street, DreamWorks Animation, Focus Features, Illumination, MGM/United Artists Releasing, Neon & Topic Studios, Neon, Netflix, Sony Pictures Classics, Warner Bros and Cohen Media Group.

Deadline’s Contenders lineup continues this weekend with a virtual, livestreamed doubleheader: Contenders Film: International on Saturday and Contenders Film: Documentary on Sunday. They are followed by Contenders Film: New York, which will take place in-person December 4 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens. All three events will be livestreamed on Deadline

Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles’ Official Sponsor is Aero .

Other sponsors include: Michter’s , Mezcal Los Siete Misterios , Eyepetizer , Final Draft and modMD .

Partners include: Modern Resale , Tidelli and Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea .