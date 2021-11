Shin Megami Tensei V is now out for Nintendo Switch. Prepare for an adventure through worlds filled with angels, demons, and everything between. The game's storekeeper is the... eccentric Gustave. He's good for buying important items for surviving through the wastelands as well as selling things you come across for a pretty penny. Gustave is also in charge of the Miman, a force of 200 small red creatures that he's sent out to explore the world. Unfortunately for him, none of them have returned. It's here that the Protagonist will be given a task to go out into the world and locate all of the Miman.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO