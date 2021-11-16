Urbana School District takes additional security measures regarding rumored possible school shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana School District officials said they took additional security measures Tuesday after they got word of a rumor regarding a possible school shooting.

The district superintendent said they received emails and a video about the rumor regarding Urbana High School. They are working with the police department and putting additional security measures in throughout the day. Students will not be able to eat lunch outside, out of an extended precaution.

The superintendent said currently the enhanced measures are only for Tuesday, but they are continuing to monitor the situation.

We talked with one parent who has a child at the high school. She said recently, she is constantly worried about her daughter going to school.

“I drop my kid off at school knowing that I leave my child’s safety in the hands of the school when I’m not there, and if they’ve had threats, no matter how minor it is, it needs to be taken seriously. Now a days you don’t know who’s got a gun and bringing it to school or anything else,” Amanda Good, the parent said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.