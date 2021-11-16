ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US moving forward with stealth fighter sales to UAE, official says

By Jordan Williams
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
The United States is moving forward with the $23 billion sale of 50 F-35 stealth fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), a State Department official said Tuesday.

Mira Resnick, a deputy assistant secretary of State, told reporters on Tuesday that even though the U.S. intends to proceed with the deal, there has to be a clear understanding of “Emirati obligations,” Reuters reported.

“We continue consulting with Emirati officials to ensure we have unmistakeable, clear mutual understanding with respect to Emirati obligations and actions before, during and after delivery,” Resnick said, according to the outlet.

Resnick did not elaborate on what the obligations were.

The $23.4 billion deal was officially approved in November 2020, several months after Abu Dhabi signed onto the Abraham Accords — the Trump-era agreement that normalized relations between the UAE, Israel and Bahrain.

In addition to the 50 F-35 Lightning II aircraft, which have an estimated $10.4 billion value, the deal included up to 18 MQ-9B drones valued at $2.97 billion and a package of air-to-air and air-to-ground munitions worth $10 billion.

President Biden temporarily froze the deal in late January, but later decided in April that the sale will move forward because it would be years before the weapons were delivered, allowing enough time to address outstanding concerns.

But Democrats have largely been critical of the deal, and most Senate Democrats voted against the arms sale last year.

In April, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) introduced a bill aimed at placing restrictions on the deal.

Opponents of the arms sale have raised several concerns, including UAE’s conduct in Yemen and Libya. U.S. officials have also raised alarms over whether Abu Dhabi would allow other nations to access the technology amid growing ties between the UAE and China.

Asked about Resnick's comments, a State Department spokesperson told The Hill that the Biden administration is moving forward with the sales "even as we continue reviewing details and consulting with Emirati officials to ensure we have developed mutual understandings with respect to Emirati obligations before, during, and after delivery."

"We anticipate a robust and sustained dialogue with the UAE to any defense transfers that meet our mutual strategic objectives to build a stronger, interoperable, and more capable security partnership," the spokesperson added.

The Hill has reached out to the Department of Defense for comment.

Updated at 3:41 p.m.

